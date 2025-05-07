Pradeep Arasikere's Shesha 2016 to be a Kannada-Malayalam bilingual

Shesha 2016, the directorial debut of Pradeep Arasikere, is set to be made in Kannada and Malayalam. The film explores the theme of corruption within the police department and how it affects everyday people, especially since there is no alternative for seeking justice. The teaser was recently launched, and it has already received positive feedback.
Produced under the banner of Maradigudda Entertainments by Manjuvani VS and Veena S, the film is driven by purpose rather than commercial ambition. “When we heard the story, we didn’t think about the budget—we just knew this was a film we had to support,” said the producers, who credited strong family backing and a belief in meaningful cinema to back Shesha 2016. “The message mattered more than the money.”
Director Pradeep, who left his job at the Karnataka Electricity Board to follow his passion for filmmaking, said the story was close to his heart for years. “We shot continuously for 35 days, mostly at night and often in rain. It wasn’t easy, but the story demanded that intensity. Now, with the censor process complete, we’re targeting a June release.”
Music director Poornachandra Tejaswi explained that although there are no songs, the film relies heavily on its background score to convey the emotional weight of the narrative. “Initially, I assumed this was a Kannada-only film. Later, I was surprised to know it was bilingual. Both versions have shaped up really well.”
Malayalam actor John Kaippally, who plays a senior police officer, called it a memorable experience. “This is my first Kannada film. I’ve done 15 Malayalam films, but this project was special. I have great respect for Kannada cinema and Puneeth Rajkumar sir. The team made me feel completely at home.”
Pramod Shetty, who also plays a key role, praised the director’s clarity and commitment. “Even though Malayalam was new to me, I was happy to be part of this powerful story.”
Veteran actors Sidlingu Sridhar, Archana Kottige, and Sai Bhairav also expressed pride in being part of a socially relevant film.