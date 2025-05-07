Pradeep Arasikere's Shesha 2016 to be a Kannada-Malayalam bilingual

Shesha 2016, the directorial debut of Pradeep Arasikere, is set to be made in Kannada and Malayalam. The film explores the theme of corruption within the police department and how it affects everyday people, especially since there is no alternative for seeking justice. The teaser was recently launched, and it has already received positive feedback.

Produced under the banner of Maradigudda Entertainments by Manjuvani VS and Veena S, the film is driven by purpose rather than commercial ambition. “When we heard the story, we didn’t think about the budget—we just knew this was a film we had to support,” said the producers, who credited strong family backing and a belief in meaningful cinema to back Shesha 2016. “The message mattered more than the money.”

Director Pradeep, who left his job at the Karnataka Electricity Board to follow his passion for filmmaking, said the story was close to his heart for years. “We shot continuously for 35 days, mostly at night and often in rain. It wasn’t easy, but the story demanded that intensity. Now, with the censor process complete, we’re targeting a June release.”