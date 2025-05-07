Vikram Ravichandran to join the cast of Vinod Prabhakar's Nelson?

Vinod Prabhakar, currently awaiting the release of Maadeva, has another exciting project brewing, titled Nelson. Set to mark the directorial debut of Gombegala Love actor Arun Kumar, the film generated interest with its first look and teaser, which was unveiled by Upendra. The film, which has the haunting tagline, “In Forest of Blood”, is set to have raw, folkloric storytelling.

The latest speculation about the project is that actor Vikram Ravichandran is set to appear in a prominent role alongside Vinod. Vikram, who made his debut with Trivikrama, is set to portray a character with a negative shade, a role that hints at showcasing a new dimension of his acting range.

Set against the backdrop of the gangster underworld in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district, Nelson draws from true events that unfolded between the 1960s and 1990s. In a previous interview with CE, Arun Kumar revealed that the film explores the lives and struggles of tribal communities in the region, weaving together themes of land, water, identity, and resistance — all deeply rooted in the area's dialect and culture. “It’s a film with a powerful message and a story that matters,” the director stated.