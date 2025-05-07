Vikram Ravichandran to join the cast of Vinod Prabhakar's Nelson?

Vinod Prabhakar, currently awaiting the release of Maadeva, has another exciting project brewing, titled Nelson. Set to mark the directorial debut of Gombegala Love actor Arun Kumar, the film generated interest with its first look and teaser, which was unveiled by Upendra. The film, which has the haunting tagline, “In Forest of Blood”, is set to have raw, folkloric storytelling.
The latest speculation about the project is that actor Vikram Ravichandran is set to appear in a prominent role alongside Vinod. Vikram, who made his debut with Trivikrama, is set to portray a character with a negative shade, a role that hints at showcasing a new dimension of his acting range.
Set against the backdrop of the gangster underworld in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district, Nelson draws from true events that unfolded between the 1960s and 1990s. In a previous interview with CE, Arun Kumar revealed that the film explores the lives and struggles of tribal communities in the region, weaving together themes of land, water, identity, and resistance — all deeply rooted in the area's dialect and culture. “It’s a film with a powerful message and a story that matters,” the director stated.
While the film is still in production, Vikram is expected to join the shoot soon. However, an official announcement about his involvement is awaited. It will be interesting to watch Vinod and Vikram share the screen for the first time — a fresh and exciting collaboration.
Nelson is produced by BM Sreeram and features Gopal Krishna Deshpande in a key role. The technical crew includes cinematographer Prajwal Gowda, music director Bharath BG, dialogue writer Hari Mahadev, and stunt choreographer Ravi Verma.
Meanwhile, Vinod Prabhakar's Maadeva is slated for release on May 30. He is also currently filming Balarama, directed by KM Chaitanya. Vikram Ravichandran, on the other hand, is involved in Mudhol and a yet-to-be-titled project directed by his father, Ravichandran.