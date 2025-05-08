AMR Ramesh plans to approach Arvind Swamy, Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Cyanide prequel

Veteran filmmaker AMR Ramesh is set to re-release his critically acclaimed crime thriller Cyanide on May 23, as a tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary (May 21). Originally released in 2006, the film has now been re-edited with an additional 10–12 minutes of previously unseen footage, extending the runtime to approximately 118 minutes.
Speaking about the re-release, Ramesh says, “This film is my tribute to the sacrifice of Rajiv Gandhi. At the time of the original release, we were apprehensive about what we could show. But now, we felt it was important to add more context, especially for today’s generation. We've also brought in additional segments about the LTTE. This is history that must not be forgotten.”
Set in and around Bengaluru, Cyanide narrates the harrowing events between August 1 and August 20, 1991, as it follows the assassins of Rajiv Gandhi evading capture. The film stars Ravi Kale as Sivarasan, the mastermind behind the assassination, and features powerful performances by Malavika Avinash, Tara, Rangayana Raghu, Nassar, Avinash, and Suresh Heblikar.
Private Screening for CM Siddaramaiah
In a significant gesture, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will attend a private screening of Cyanide on May 14.
“I met the Chief Minister and showed him the trailer. He immediately felt this was something he must watch,” says Ramesh, adding, “Given that Rajiv Gandhi was such a central figure in the Congress Party, and considering today’s political landscape, it’s fitting that the state government acknowledges this cinematic documentation of his sacrifice and history.”
Ramesh points out the continued relevance of the subject matter. “This was the first human bomb assassination in the history of mankind.”
Cyanide: The Human Bomb – Chapter 1, A Prequel in the Making
Ramesh is currently in the pre-production for an ambitious prequel, titled Cyanide: The Human Bomb – Chapter 1. While the original film covered a tense 20-day manhunt, this new chapter will span 110 days, chronicling the journey of the assassination team that landed in Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka on May 1, 1991.
“The story begins in what was then Madras,” Ramesh explains. “It traces the 70-day journey of the team, the investigation led by DR Karthikeyan, and the final days in Bengaluru. It concludes in court, where 27 people were sentenced to death, though the key accused—A1 and A2—escaped. All of it will unfold as a gripping crime thriller.”
Approaching Aravind Swamy to Play Rajiv Gandhi
In a major casting development, Ramesh revealed that he is in the early stages of approaching Aravind Swamy to portray Rajiv Gandhi in Cyanide: The Human Bomb – Chapter 1.
“He fits the role of Rajiv Gandhi perfectly. I haven’t met him yet, but I’m hopeful he will accept it once he hears the script,” Ramesh said. He is also considering Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the role of Sivarasan.
Ramesh’s daughter, Vijetha Vasisht, who is currently working on two Tamil films, will play a lead role in the upcoming film. Regular collaborators Kishore and Avinash are also set to return.
Upcoming Web Series on Prabhakaran and the LTTE
Ramesh is also developing a web series chronicling the life of LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran, from his birth in 1954 to his rise as a militant commander.
“This is not just about one event,” he said. “It’s a saga of ideology, war, and human choices. No one has told Prabhakaran’s story from the ground up—that’s what I want to do.”
With the Cyanide re-release, an intense prequel, and a powerful web series in development, AMR Ramesh continues his mission of documenting pivotal historical events through cinema.
Asked why he remains committed to subjects like Cyanide and Veerappan, Ramesh says, “I consider myself a journalist in a filmmaker’s role—investigating crime and presenting it through cinema. These are not just stories of the past; they are still hot topics of discussion. Whether it’s the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi or Indira Gandhi, these events remain relevant even today.”