AMR Ramesh plans to approach Arvind Swamy, Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Cyanide prequel

Veteran filmmaker AMR Ramesh is set to re-release his critically acclaimed crime thriller Cyanide on May 23, as a tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary (May 21). Originally released in 2006, the film has now been re-edited with an additional 10–12 minutes of previously unseen footage, extending the runtime to approximately 118 minutes.

Speaking about the re-release, Ramesh says, “This film is my tribute to the sacrifice of Rajiv Gandhi. At the time of the original release, we were apprehensive about what we could show. But now, we felt it was important to add more context, especially for today’s generation. We've also brought in additional segments about the LTTE. This is history that must not be forgotten.”

Set in and around Bengaluru, Cyanide narrates the harrowing events between August 1 and August 20, 1991, as it follows the assassins of Rajiv Gandhi evading capture. The film stars Ravi Kale as Sivarasan, the mastermind behind the assassination, and features powerful performances by Malavika Avinash, Tara, Rangayana Raghu, Nassar, Avinash, and Suresh Heblikar.

Private Screening for CM Siddaramaiah

In a significant gesture, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will attend a private screening of Cyanide on May 14.

“I met the Chief Minister and showed him the trailer. He immediately felt this was something he must watch,” says Ramesh, adding, “Given that Rajiv Gandhi was such a central figure in the Congress Party, and considering today’s political landscape, it’s fitting that the state government acknowledges this cinematic documentation of his sacrifice and history.”

Ramesh points out the continued relevance of the subject matter. “This was the first human bomb assassination in the history of mankind.”