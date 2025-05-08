Sorry not enough, says Kannada filmmaker Ramnarayan after replacing two songs of Sonu Nigam

Kannada film director K. Ramnarayan, who replaced two songs of Sonu Nigam in his latest movie with another singer, has called for strong action against the singer after a controversial remark he made during a concert in Bengaluru.

The controversy began at a concert in East Point College of Engineering in the city on Saturday, when an audience member reportedly asked Nigam to sing a Kannada song. In response, the singer reacted angrily, saying, “Kannada… Kannada… this is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam.” The comment quickly went viral on social media, leading to heavy criticism from people across the state, especially from the Kannada-speaking community.

It had sparked widespread outrage across Karnataka.

Many accused Nigam of insulting the Kannada language and hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas. Director Ramnarayan said Nigam’s apology was not enough and announced that two songs sung by the singer in his upcoming film Kuladalli Keelyavudo would be replaced with versions sung by another artist.