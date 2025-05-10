K Ram Narayan: Country first, cinema next

Director Ram Narayan’s Kuladalli Keelyavudo is scheduled to release on May 23, and the spotlight is on the team, which includes renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam.

Produced by Santosh Kumar and Vidya under Yogaraj Cinemas and Pearl Cinemas, the film originally featured a song by Sonu Nigam. Composed by Mano Murthy with lyrics by Yogaraj Bhat, the song was warmly received when it was released a few weeks ago. However, it has now been officially removed from the film following a recent controversy surrounding the singer and his statements made at a Bengaluru concert.

In an interaction with CE, director Ram Narayan explained the decision to replace Sonu Nigam’s version with a new recording by Kannada singer Chetan Sosca. “I wasn't convinced with his apology. What Sonu Nigam did was a mistake and it has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas, which deserves a response and punishment,” says the director, who also revealed that the Chetan Sosca version would be shared with the trailer.

Adding his insights into this decision, producer Santosh says, “We respect Sonu Nigam as an artist, but his comments about the Kannada language were hurtful. His apology seemed more like damage control than genuine regret.” Both Mano Murthy and Yogaraj have expressed their solidarity with the makers' decision.

Kuladalli Keelyavudo, written by Yogaraj Bhat and Islauddin, stars Madenur Manu, Mauna Guddemane, and Sharath Lohitashwa, among others.

Even as the film approaches its release, the makers are keeping an eye on the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. “Country first, cinema next. I understand we've worked really hard on this film, but we still have 15 days until release. We’re hoping that by then, things will settle. We’re staying alert and ready to work around the situation,” signs of Ram Narayan.