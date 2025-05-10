Suthradaari Movie Review: A slow-burn thriller that takes its time to find its strength

Vijay’s partner, Kalidasa (Tabla Nani), is the opposite—quiet, dependable, and grounded. Their dynamic is subtle but strong, built on mutual respect rather than dramatic clashes. Then comes Adhvika (Apoorva), who starts as a romantic interest but soon proves to be key to both the plot and Vijay’s emotional journey.

The film takes its time to get going. The first half has some predictable moments and plays to the gallery with lighter scenes. But the second half is where the real story kicks in. As the mystery deepens, so does the emotional weight. The shift might be too slow for some, but others will appreciate the layered storytelling that follows.

Kiran Kumar tries to balance suspense, emotion, and social commentary. The film weaves in family drama and betrayal without overdoing it. The emotional moments feel earned and help ground the more dramatic parts of the plot.

Chandan Shetty, in his first full-fledged acting role, is still finding his feet. Known for his music, he brings a certain rawness to Vijay that works well for the character. He may not be flawless as an actor yet, but he carries the emotional arc with honesty. What he lacks in finesse, he makes up for with commitment—and his music is a big plus. The background score adds a layer of tension throughout, and his rap numbers in the first half bring energy and youth appeal, even if they slightly break the tone.

Tabla Nani is a pleasant surprise. Known for his comedic roles, he dials it down here and delivers a mature, understated performance. Apoorva adds more than just a romantic angle—her role is central to the plot and gives the film its emotional core. The onscreen chemistry between her and Chandan is quiet but believable. Navarasan, who also produced the film, appears briefly but leaves a mark.

Visually, the film is well-crafted. PKH Doss’s cinematography uses light and shadow to mirror the film’s mood. The second half’s editing is sharp, helping to pick up the pace as the story intensifies.

Suthradaari tries to juggle suspense, social messaging, and emotional drama in one go. While it may stumble in the first half, it regains its footing with a strong second act. Whether that’s enough to call it a success depends on what kind of viewer you are. If you’re in for a slow-burn thriller that eventually delivers, this might hit the mark. But if you’re expecting a high-octane ride from the start, you may be left wanting more.