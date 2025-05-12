Diganth’s Edagaiye Apaghatakke Kaarana finally gets a release date

After four years of wait and unexpected delays, the crime thriller Edagaiye Apaghatakke Kaarana, starring Diganth, is finally gearing up for its theatrical release on June 13. The film, helmed by debutant director Samarth Kadkol, has endured a challenging journey since it began production.
“Independent filmmaking, especially for first-timers like me, is a long and uncertain road,” shares Samarth. “Initially, I planned to make a splash with Antagoni Shetty, with Rishab Shetty in the lead. I was also one of the writers on his directorial Rudraprayag, which is still on hold. But then EAK took shape, and I’ve learned so much through its making. Post-Covid, things got even more challenging, but the passion kept it alive,” says Samarth.
The film’s production saw multiple changes in producers over time. It has now found solid backing in Ravichandran AJ, producer of Blink, and Rajesh Keelambi, producer of Shakahari. “After watching the film, they believed in its potential and gave it the push it needed. Their support has breathed new life into the project,” says Samarth.
Edagaiye Apaghatakke Kaarana is described as a crime thriller with a unique concept—exploring the lives and struggles of left-handed individuals in a right-handed world. Diganth, typically known for his charming romantic roles, takes a sharp turn in this film, portraying a character far removed from his previous work. He is joined by Nidhi Subbaiah and Dhanu Harsha, while actor Nirup Bhandari makes a special appearance.
The film’s music is composed by Praddyottan, with cinematography by Abhimanyu Sadanadan.