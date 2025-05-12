Diganth’s Edagaiye Apaghatakke Kaarana finally gets a release date

“Independent filmmaking, especially for first-timers like me, is a long and uncertain road,” shares Samarth. “Initially, I planned to make a splash with Antagoni Shetty, with Rishab Shetty in the lead. I was also one of the writers on his directorial Rudraprayag, which is still on hold. But then EAK took shape, and I’ve learned so much through its making. Post-Covid, things got even more challenging, but the passion kept it alive,” says Samarth.

The film’s production saw multiple changes in producers over time. It has now found solid backing in Ravichandran AJ, producer of Blink, and Rajesh Keelambi, producer of Shakahari. “After watching the film, they believed in its potential and gave it the push it needed. Their support has breathed new life into the project,” says Samarth.