Sanvika wears nine hats in Java Coffee

Java Coffee, a suspense mystery thriller, is getting ready to hit the screens soon. But what truly makes this film stand apart isn’t just its genre, but the maker behind it. Sanvika not only directs and produces the film, but also shoulders nine pivotal roles. Apart from making her directorial debut with the film, Sanvika also stars as the lead actor, opposite Ajay Vardhan. Sanvika has also taken charge of story writing, screenplay, stunt direction, costume design, casting, production coordination, creative direction, and even oversaw post-production supervision. “Java Coffee is a reflection of my dream and my mind,” said Sanvika in a media interaction. “Although I am from Kerala, I chose to debut in Kannada. I have worked in nine areas of the film—including direction, production, acting, story, screenplay, and stunt direction.”

The film, shot across Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and parts of Kerala, is nearing its final release phase, and the makers are planning to release the film in multiple languages.

Lauding Sanvika’s efforts, her Java Coffee co-star Ajay said, “This is my third film, but I’ve never seen someone command a project with such clarity and courage. Sanvika has done the work of an entire crew.”

Adding to the project’s youthful energy is 18-year-old music composer Dhruva Devarayan, choreographer Palash Master, and three original tracks composed by Sridhar Karkera. The ensemble cast includes Manjunath, Pratima, Bhavani Shankar, Vijay Kumar, Ramachandra, and Ramalingappa.