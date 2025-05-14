R Chandru sets sights on multilingual and global cinema with ambitious line-up

Director-producer R Chandru, known for his grand vision, is expanding his creative horizons across multiple languages. Under the banner, RC Studios, he has announced five upcoming films—Father, Dog, Shri Rama Baana Charita, POK, and Kabzaa 2—while also helming two ventures of his own.

With just a song sequence left to be filmed in Varanasi, the shooting of the film is nearing completion. The scripts for the other projects are currently in development. “We’re taking time to prepare for the market scenario,” says Chandru, adding, “Meanwhile, Father has shaped up very well. It’s a sure-shot hit.”

Chandru is eyeing a release for Father on July 25 to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Taj Mahal, the film that marked his breakthrough. “People who love the Taj Mahal will definitely connect with Father. But the final decision is still under discussion,” he shares. Starring Krishna, Prakash Raj, and Amrutha Iyengar, Father is described as a deeply emotional drama, directed by Raj Mohan, and explores the bond between father and son.