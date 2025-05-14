R Chandru sets sights on multilingual and global cinema with ambitious line-up

Director-producer R Chandru, known for his grand vision, is expanding his creative horizons across multiple languages. Under the banner, RC Studios, he has announced five upcoming films—Father, Dog, Shri Rama Baana Charita, POK, and Kabzaa 2—while also helming two ventures of his own.
With just a song sequence left to be filmed in Varanasi, the shooting of the film is nearing completion. The scripts for the other projects are currently in development. “We’re taking time to prepare for the market scenario,” says Chandru, adding, “Meanwhile, Father has shaped up very well. It’s a sure-shot hit.”
Chandru is eyeing a release for Father on July 25 to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Taj Mahal, the film that marked his breakthrough. “People who love the Taj Mahal will definitely connect with Father. But the final decision is still under discussion,” he shares. Starring Krishna, Prakash Raj, and Amrutha Iyengar, Father is described as a deeply emotional drama, directed by Raj Mohan, and explores the bond between father and son.
My next will be India’s biggest project
Even as he juggles multiple RC Studios productions, Chandru is preparing for what he calls a "massive international film"—a project he claims will be “ten times bigger than Kabzaa.”
“Not just Kannada, not just pan-India—it will be a global film,” he asserts. “I’m bringing in international artists, and it’s going to be a Hollywood-style production.”
To prepare, Chandru has enrolled in VFX courses taught by international technicians. “I’m spending time learning about advanced equipment, AI, VFX—technology both in India and abroad. Post Kabzaa, the experience felt like a PhD in filmmaking. I asked myself—what next? Everything else felt small. I wanted to go beyond.”
He said that he has also undertaken a four-month course focusing on technical aspects of production, script development, and budgeting. “People expect something big, and it’s our responsibility to stay updated,” he says. With two years of groundwork already in progress, work on a high-concept showreel is currently underway in London. “My next will be India’s biggest project—something never attempted before. I’m tying up with an international banner.”
Chandru to helm a pan-India film backed by KP Sreekanth
In addition, Chandru is set to collaborate with KP Sreekanth on a gangster-based film, which is a long-standing commitment. The film is finally set to go on floors. “The project is in early preparation. We haven’t finalised the cast yet, but this too will be a dream and a pan-India project,” he says.