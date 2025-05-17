Dheekshith Shetty: I want to create space for fresh ideas and emerging talent

We had earlier reported that Blink actor Dheekshith Shetty and director Sreenidhi Bengaluru are reuniting for a new project titled Video. But this time, Dheekshith is not just an actor playing a pivotal role, but also doubling up as the producer. With Video, he officially launches his production banner, Dhee Cinemas Productions, marking a new vista in his decade-long film journey.

Known for his performances across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films, Dheekshith says this move is a natural progression. “I want to create space for fresh ideas and emerging talent,” he shares, underlining his vision for Dhee Cinemas. Video, a found footage horror film, is the banner’s debut venture—an ambitious entry into a new genre for Kannada cinema.

Director Sreenidhi calls the film a “vlogumentary”—a blend of vlogging and documentary aesthetics, where actors handle the cameras themselves. From CCTV to dash cams and action cams, the film uses modern devices to craft an immersive horror experience rooted in today’s digital culture. “We want the audience to feel like they’re inside the nightmare,” he adds.

With 80 per cent of the shoot completed and post-production underway, Video aims to offer a fresh, tech-driven horror narrative with surprising moments of humour.

Technicians who worked in Blink are returning for this project, with Prasannaa Kumar composing the soundscape, Avinash Shastry handling cinematography, and Sanjeev Jagirdar in charge of editing.