Love You Movie Review: A bold, but flawed first step into AI cinema

When Nutan, the AI creator, and Narasimhamurthy, the story and screenplay writer, announced Love You as India’s first AI-generated film, the news stirred both curiosity and skepticism. After all, it’s not every day that a love story is created not by human hands, but by algorithms—pixels playing characters, and emotions shaped by code. With its release, Love You takes a bold, though uneven step into unexplored cinematic territory. It dares to ask: can artificial intelligence truly capture the subtle range of human emotion? Based on this debut, the answer—for now—is a clear “not quite.”

Characters: Nutan, Ashwini and Ananthu

Creator: Nutan

The film opens with promise. A sweeping song, “Kanasakanoke Kaadiro…”, plays over snowy backdrops that seem to be modelled on Manali. The visuals are rich and stylised, almost like frames from a digital picture book. The characters’ features are sharp, their hair neat, and the backgrounds so clean they feel more like wallpaper than real places. Yet, as beautiful as it looks, the emotional connection never quite takes hold. You see beauty, but you don’t feel anything.

The story follows Murali Prasad—nicknamed Nutan—a rockstar with a humble background who believes in destiny, astrology, and above all, love. There’s an eerie overlap between fiction and reality: the character’s name comes from an astrologer’s suggestion, just like the film’s AI creator, who has also chosen the name Nutan based on astrology. It’s a clever nod to the way AI absorbs and reflects cultural beliefs—but also a reminder of its limitations in truly understanding them.