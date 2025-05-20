Navaneeth: Upendra’s character evolves through cricket

Upendra had recently confirmed his next project with director Navaneeth, best known for Karvva. This time, the director is bringing a unique sports comedy-drama to the table, offering something distinctive for the Real Star.

“This film is unlike anything Upendra has done before,” says Navaneeth. “It’s a full-fledged sports drama packed with comedy. He’ll be showcasing his lesser-seen sense of humour, and yes—he’ll be seen playing cricket!”