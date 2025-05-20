Navaneeth: Upendra’s character evolves through cricket

Upendra had recently confirmed his next project with director Navaneeth, best known for Karvva. This time, the director is bringing a unique sports comedy-drama to the table, offering something distinctive for the Real Star.
“This film is unlike anything Upendra has done before,” says Navaneeth. “It’s a full-fledged sports drama packed with comedy. He’ll be showcasing his lesser-seen sense of humour, and yes—he’ll be seen playing cricket!”
Navaneeth shared that Upendra will play a wealthy businessman who unexpectedly discovers a deep passion for the game. “It will be fascinating to watch how his character evolves through cricket,” the director adds.
For Navaneeth, this film marks his fourth outing after Karvva, Buckaasuura, and Choomantar. The project is deeply personal to him. “Upendra was the inspiration behind my first film, Karvva. To now direct him—it’s nothing short of a dream come true.”
The film, backed by Seven Star Pictures, is set to begin shooting in July. Technicians who were part of Choomantar will also be collaborating on this project, with cinematographer Anup and music composer Avinash on board. Oscar-winner Resul Pookkutty will be handling the sound design.