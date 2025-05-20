Priyanka Rewri: Marking my debut in Kannada is a big moment in my career

Priyanka Rewri, who made her presence felt in Telugu films like Prema Deshapu Yuvarani and Legally Veer, is now stepping into the world of Kannada cinema. She is all set to make her Sandalwood debut in Yarrige Beku Ee Loka, opposite popular actor Aryavardhan.

Hot on the heels of her recent appearance in a music video with Bigg Boss star Gautam Vig, Priyanka opens up about this exciting new chapter and shared her first impressions of the Kannada film industry.

"I was fascinated by the language—Kannada has such a rich sound, and I loved how it includes so many Sanskrit words," she said. "Everything was new to me—the culture, the expressions—but that made it even more exciting. It felt like a breath of fresh air.”