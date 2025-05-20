Priyanka Rewri: Marking my debut in Kannada is a big moment in my career

Priyanka Rewri, who made her presence felt in Telugu films like Prema Deshapu Yuvarani and Legally Veer, is now stepping into the world of Kannada cinema. She is all set to make her Sandalwood debut in Yarrige Beku Ee Loka, opposite popular actor Aryavardhan.
Hot on the heels of her recent appearance in a music video with Bigg Boss star Gautam Vig, Priyanka opens up about this exciting new chapter and shared her first impressions of the Kannada film industry.
"I was fascinated by the language—Kannada has such a rich sound, and I loved how it includes so many Sanskrit words," she said. "Everything was new to me—the culture, the expressions—but that made it even more exciting. It felt like a breath of fresh air.”
Priyanka landed the role through a focused audition. “I gave it my all,” she shared. “I was deeply committed while preparing, and when I got the call confirming I was selected, I was overjoyed. It felt like a big moment in my career.”
Describing Yarrige Beku Ee Loka as a 'thrilling blend of suspense, drama, and romance,” Priyanka said, “The story keeps moving at a gripping pace—you’re always wondering what comes next. It’s packed with emotion and full of surprises.”
In the film, Priyanka plays the hero’s love interest—a strong yet gentle character who brings calm amidst chaos. “She stands by him no matter what,” she explained. “She’s loving and kind, and her presence brings warmth and balance to the intense storyline.”
Speaking about working with her co-star Aryavardhan, Priyanka said, “He was a joy to work with—fun, friendly, and very supportive. Since I was still getting used to the language, he often helped me with my lines. We shared a great vibe on set.”