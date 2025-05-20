Ramesh Aravind returns to Nagathihalli’s America America universe

Nagathihalli Chandrashekar is currently in post-production for his latest film, America America 2—a title that instantly evokes memories of his 1997 cult classic, America America. While the upcoming project, starring Shanvi Srivastava, Nirup Bhandari, and Pruthvi Ambaar, is not a direct sequel, it carries the spirit and thematic resonance of the original, which still holds a cherished place among Kannada audiences.

According to our source, in news that may thrill longtime fans, Ramesh Aravind—one of the original leads of America America—will be making a pivotal appearance in the new film. Our source explains that his inclusion is not just a decision to cash in on nostalgia, but serves as a narrative bridge connecting the emotional ethos of the past with today’s storytelling.