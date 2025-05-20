Ramesh Aravind returns to Nagathihalli’s America America universe

Nagathihalli Chandrashekar is currently in post-production for his latest film, America America 2—a title that instantly evokes memories of his 1997 cult classic, America America. While the upcoming project, starring Shanvi Srivastava, Nirup Bhandari, and Pruthvi Ambaar, is not a direct sequel, it carries the spirit and thematic resonance of the original, which still holds a cherished place among Kannada audiences.
According to our source, in news that may thrill longtime fans, Ramesh Aravind—one of the original leads of America America—will be making a pivotal appearance in the new film. Our source explains that his inclusion is not just a decision to cash in on nostalgia, but serves as a narrative bridge connecting the emotional ethos of the past with today’s storytelling.
When America America was released in 1997, it became a cultural moment. Directed by Nagathihalli and featuring Ramesh Aravind, Akshay Anand, and Hema Panchamukhi, the film explored the emotional and existential journeys of Indians living abroad, blending realism, romance, and themes of an identity crisis. The film was set against the backdrop of the U.S. and India, with an iconic score by Mano Murthy, who returns to collaborate on America America 2. However, Ramesh Aravind’s involvement has yet to be officially announced.
Inspired by Sahana Vijayakumar’s novel Kshame, America America 2 explores similar emotional terrains of love, longing, and displacement, set between Bengaluru and the United States. The cast also includes Mandya Ramesh, Manasi Sudhir, and emerging talents nurtured by Tent Cinema.
Produced by K Ravindra, the film is in the final stages of post-production and is currently undergoing re-recording.