Sarala Subbarao will be a tribute to the golden era of Indian cinema: Krishna Ajai Rao

Krishna Ajai Rao, who is basking in the success of Yuddhakaanda, is all set to surprise audiences with a unique role in Sarala Subbarao, a nostalgic family drama set against the evocative backdrop of 1971. Directed by Manju Swaraj and produced by Lohith H Nanjundaiah under the Rion Creations banner, the film is billed to take audiences back to an era where emotions and values reigned supreme. The makers revealed the title, first look and a single track.
“Sarala Subbarao is not just a title—it’s the soul of our story,” says Manju Swaraj. “The film is named after its lead characters and is set in a retro landscape, which is rare in Kannada cinema. I wanted to revisit the kind of heartfelt storytelling that’s slowly disappearing today.”
The director added that he found the perfect collaborator in producer Lohith Nanjundaiah “When I narrated the story, Lohith instantly agreed, promising to back it with uncompromised quality,” he shared.
Producer Lohith echoed the sentiment: “The story was too compelling to ignore. The entire team came together like family, and that warmth will reflect on screen.”
Ajai Rao, who has long established his romantic hero image, said, “This film is a matter of pride for me. It’s a tribute to the golden era of Indian cinema. I felt like a superhero—not in cape or costume, but through the strength of emotions. In those vintage costumes, I could feel the presence of legends like Dr Rajkumar and Anant Nag.”
The film also marks the Kannada debut of actor Misha Narang. “We auditioned nearly 100 female actors,” Manju recalled. “I was looking for someone with the charm of a Radhika Pandit or Amulya. Misha stood out—dedicated and effortless in bringing the character to life, even mastering Kannada for the role.”
With music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, the first track—penned by Kaviraj and sung by Sanjith Hegde—has already struck an emotional chord.
The ensemble cast includes senior actor Ramakrishna, Rangayana Raghu, Shree, Chitkala Biradar, Shri Ram, Vijay Chendoor, and Raghu Ramanakoppa.
The film also marks the debut of cinematographer Pradeep Padmakumar and art director Amar.