Sarala Subbarao will be a tribute to the golden era of Indian cinema: Krishna Ajai Rao

The director added that he found the perfect collaborator in producer Lohith Nanjundaiah “When I narrated the story, Lohith instantly agreed, promising to back it with uncompromised quality,” he shared.

Producer Lohith echoed the sentiment: “The story was too compelling to ignore. The entire team came together like family, and that warmth will reflect on screen.”

Ajai Rao, who has long established his romantic hero image, said, “This film is a matter of pride for me. It’s a tribute to the golden era of Indian cinema. I felt like a superhero—not in cape or costume, but through the strength of emotions. In those vintage costumes, I could feel the presence of legends like Dr Rajkumar and Anant Nag.”

The film also marks the Kannada debut of actor Misha Narang. “We auditioned nearly 100 female actors,” Manju recalled. “I was looking for someone with the charm of a Radhika Pandit or Amulya. Misha stood out—dedicated and effortless in bringing the character to life, even mastering Kannada for the role.”