Shanvi Srivastava and Amrutha Iyengar approached for Suni's Richie Rich

Karthik Mahesh is currently filming Richie Rich, helmed by director Suni and produced by Aravind Venkatesh Reddy under the AVR Entertainment banner. The filming is actively progressing, and the next schedule will resume this week. While the team remains tight-lipped, about the rest of the star cast, there's a growing buzz surrounding the female leads.

Sources suggest that actors Shanvi Srivastava and Amrutha Iyengar have been approached for the film as part of the principal cast. Though their involvement is not officially confirmed, CE has learnt that discussions are underway, and details may be revealed once they join the sets.

Richie Rich revolves around a relatable middle-class protagonist’s pursuit of wealth. Karthik Mahesh plays Riddesh Chinniah, who is driven by dreams of quick fortune. With such a premise, the addition of Shanvi or Amrutha could bring distinct energy to the narrative. However, it remains unclear which characters the two actors might portray.