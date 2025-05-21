Shanvi Srivastava and Amrutha Iyengar approached for Suni's Richie Rich

Karthik Mahesh is currently filming Richie Rich, helmed by director Suni and produced by Aravind Venkatesh Reddy under the AVR Entertainment banner. The filming is actively progressing, and the next schedule will resume this week. While the team remains tight-lipped, about the rest of the star cast, there's a growing buzz surrounding the female leads.
Sources suggest that actors Shanvi Srivastava and Amrutha Iyengar have been approached for the film as part of the principal cast. Though their involvement is not officially confirmed, CE has learnt that discussions are underway, and details may be revealed once they join the sets.
Richie Rich revolves around a relatable middle-class protagonist’s pursuit of wealth. Karthik Mahesh plays Riddesh Chinniah, who is driven by dreams of quick fortune. With such a premise, the addition of Shanvi or Amrutha could bring distinct energy to the narrative. However, it remains unclear which characters the two actors might portray.
Shanvi, who has been away from the limelight for a while, recently wrapped up Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s America America 2, marking her much-anticipated return to cinema. Amrutha Iyengar, on the other hand, has just completed filming Father, where she stars opposite Krishna.
It is learnt that supermodel Ayesha will make a cameo in Richie Rich. Known for walking international ramps, Ayesha is now exploring acting opportunities across various industries and is working on playing distinct roles.
Richie Rich will have music by Veer Samarth and cinematography by Abhilash Kalatti. Meanwhile, AVR Entertainments is also backing 8, an upcoming film featuring Bollywood director-actor Anurag Kashyap and directed by Sujay Shastri.