Kuladalli Keelyavudo Team Interview: 'The story called for an ordinary face to reflect extraordinary truths'

Director Ramnarayan, known for films like Snehitaru, Paipoti, Tyson, Crack, Rajamarthanda, and Abbara, takes an unexpected turn in his latest venture, Kuladalli Keelyavudo. After decades of working with stars like Srujan Lokesh, Vijay Raghavendra, Guru Jaggesh (son of Jaggesh), Vinod Prabhakar (Tiger Prabhakar’s son), Prajwal Devaraj (Devaraj's son), and Chiranjeevi Sarja, he has chosen to back a complete newcomer.

“This film didn’t require a celebrity—it needed someone real,” says Ram Narayan, adding, “Yogaraj Bhat’s story called for an ordinary face to reflect extraordinary truths," says Ramnarayan ahead of the film's release this week

Kuladalli Keelyavudo tackles deeper societal issues, moving beyond a commentary on caste. It questions systemic biases—from food and love to religion and land rights—layered with hard-hitting moments meant to provoke.

“It’s not about upper or lower caste. It’s about why caste still defines our identity today,” Ram asserts. “When someone is questioned about what they eat or who they love based on caste, we’re not talking tradition—we’re talking regression.”