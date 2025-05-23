Kuladalli Keelyavudo Team Interview: 'The story called for an ordinary face to reflect extraordinary truths'

Director Ramnarayan, known for films like Snehitaru, Paipoti, Tyson, Crack, Rajamarthanda, and Abbara, takes an unexpected turn in his latest venture, Kuladalli Keelyavudo. After decades of working with stars like Srujan Lokesh, Vijay Raghavendra, Guru Jaggesh (son of Jaggesh), Vinod Prabhakar (Tiger Prabhakar’s son), Prajwal Devaraj (Devaraj's son), and Chiranjeevi Sarja, he has chosen to back a complete newcomer.
“This film didn’t require a celebrity—it needed someone real,” says Ram Narayan, adding, “Yogaraj Bhat’s story called for an ordinary face to reflect extraordinary truths," says Ramnarayan ahead of the film's release this week
Kuladalli Keelyavudo tackles deeper societal issues, moving beyond a commentary on caste. It questions systemic biases—from food and love to religion and land rights—layered with hard-hitting moments meant to provoke.
“It’s not about upper or lower caste. It’s about why caste still defines our identity today,” Ram asserts. “When someone is questioned about what they eat or who they love based on caste, we’re not talking tradition—we’re talking regression.”
'I got into acting to become independent': Mouna Guddemane
Mouna Guddemane, now a household name thanks to the hit television serial Ramachari, makes her big-screen debut with Kuladalli Keelyavudo. “I come from an Army family. Acting wasn’t something I dreamt of,” she says with a laugh. “Modeling was a hobby, but serials came out of necessity. I got into acting to become independent and to prove myself in a male-dominated family.”
Though she received film offers, including Krishna Pranaya Sakhi, Mouna reveals she wasn’t mentally prepared at the time. But Kuladalli Keelyavudo felt like the right opportunity for growth and experience. “Even when I was joined acting classes, people said I had a natural grasp. Still, I wanted to learn—cinema is no small step,” Mouna shares.
She also reveals that her role is very subtle and grounded, giving more space for emotional depth. “I didn’t want to just appear—I wanted to matter. This role does that. The title is powerful on its own; we only had to add truth with our characters.”
Now making waves beyond television, Mouna remains committed to finishing her work on Ramachari before moving on to new film projects.
An 18-Year dream gets realised on the Silver Screen: Madenur Manu
Madenur Manu, who rose to popularity with the reality show Comedy Khiladigalu, fulfills an 18-year-old dream by making his debut as a lead actor in Kuladalli Keelyavudo. “I’ve been part of over 25 films as a junior artist and had supporting roles in a dozen more. But this—this is my moment,” Manu mentions.
Mentored by Yogaraj Bhat, who always believed Manu had the potential for the big screen and backed by producer Santhosh Kumar Vidya, the film marks a pivotal leap in his career. Ramnarayan also played a key role in refining his transition from television to cinema. “He taught me the finer nuances—what to retain from television and what to unlearn,” Manu says.
After spending over two years preparing for this role, Manu is hopeful of a meaningful turn. “I wanted to launch under a banner with purpose. Yogaraj Cinemas gave me that platform.”
Though widely known for his comic timing, Manu’s role in Kuladalli Keelyavudo is multifaceted, with strong action, and intense emotional depth. “This is more than entertainment—it’s about acceptance. That’s what the title and story reflect,” he concludes.