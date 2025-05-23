Pushpa Arun Kumar Interview: We're not here to chase fame
The teaser of Kottalavadi, the debut film under PA Productions, founded by Pushpa Arun Kumar, mother of Rocking Star Yash, was unveiled on Wednesday. Popular actor Sharan launched the teaser and described it as “the beginning of something truly special.”
From the very first frame, the Kottalavadi teaser announces itself with power and purpose. Set in a village nestled between Chamarajanagar and Gundlupete, the visuals are steeped in earthy tones and gritty realism. Actor Pruthvi Ambaar, known for his romantic roles, makes a striking shift to a rugged, mass-appeal action hero. His transformation is amplified by Vikas Vasishta’s evocative score and Abhinandan Kashyap’s stirring background music, setting a grounded yet gripping tone.
But what truly sets Kottalavadi apart is what happened behind the scenes. The fact that Pushpa Arun Kumar was turning producer was kept under wraps until the film’s completion — a surprise even to many on the team. PA Productions was born from Pushpa’s vision: not just to produce films, but to nurture untapped talent. Inspired by the legacy of icons like Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar, her goal is to champion storytelling with sincerity and heart.
“I told the team, ‘Don’t come to me asking for opportunities — let your work speak.’ We’re not here to chase fame,” Pushpa said at the event. “If the name ‘Yash’s home production’ is attached, the entire nation will be watching. We’ll provide everything — talent, resources — but you must deliver quality. Yash taught us: 'Never cheat cinema.' Even if it costs Rs 10 more, the story and standard must shine.”
Her husband, and Yash's father, Arun Kumar, has offered quiet but powerful support: “Do what makes you happy, Amma. I’m a farmer — I understand what it means to nurture something with patience.”
Debutant director Sriraj, who has worked with KV Raju, said, “It’s rare to find a producer like Pushpa ma’am. She trusted newcomers without compromise. That gave me the courage to write this script.”
Lead actor Pruthvi Ambaar shared, “Raju sir offered me this powerful rural character, and it was just what I was looking for. When I met Pushpa ma’am, she blessed me and said, ‘Grow even better than my son.’ That kind of support is scarce.”
The film also stars Kavya Shaiva, Gopalakrishna Deshpande and Rajesh Nataranga. The team also includes cinematographer Karthik S, editor Ramisetti Pavan, dialogue writer Raghu Niduvalli, and lyricists Dr. V. Nagendra Prasad, Kinnal Raj, Pramod Maravante, and Ghouse Peer.