Pushpa Arun Kumar Interview: We're not here to chase fame

But what truly sets Kottalavadi apart is what happened behind the scenes. The fact that Pushpa Arun Kumar was turning producer was kept under wraps until the film’s completion — a surprise even to many on the team. PA Productions was born from Pushpa’s vision: not just to produce films, but to nurture untapped talent. Inspired by the legacy of icons like Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar, her goal is to champion storytelling with sincerity and heart.

“I told the team, ‘Don’t come to me asking for opportunities — let your work speak.’ We’re not here to chase fame,” Pushpa said at the event. “If the name ‘Yash’s home production’ is attached, the entire nation will be watching. We’ll provide everything — talent, resources — but you must deliver quality. Yash taught us: 'Never cheat cinema.' Even if it costs Rs 10 more, the story and standard must shine.”