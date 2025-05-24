Shivarajkumar: My voice should reach everyone

Speaking at the event, Arjun Janya expressed his heartfelt gratitude, and said, “This film has been a spiritual journey for me. I am always indebted to Shivarajkumar sir—his encouragement gave me the courage to step into direction.” He also praised the soul-stirring lyrics by V Nagendra Prasad and the powerful vocals of Vijay Prakash, which have elevated this devotional anthem. Arjun further acknowledged Karthik and the team at PLANGALE Studio, Mangaluru, for their creative contribution to the track’s presentation.

An emotional Ramesh Reddy said, “It’s a blessing that Maharaj Ji came from Delhi for this launch. Arjun Janya’s commitment has been unstoppable from day one. This track is very close to my heart, and I believe it will resonate across the country.”

Shivam Shivam Sanatanam has already begun attracting widespread attention. With cinematography by Satya Hegde, Arjun Janya also takes on the role of music director for 45, which is expected to hit the screens this August.