Shivarajkumar: My voice should reach everyone

At the launch of the single, Shivam Shivam Sanatanam, a devotional track from the highly anticipated Kannada film, 45, actor Shivarajkumar opened up about his plans to lend more authenticity to this pan-Indian project. “I had completed dubbing for the Kannada version of 45 last year, and now I’m working on the Tamil version. I’ll dub in every language possible because I want my voice to reach everyone,” said the actor, who was part of a spiritually charged ceremony, attended by Shri Balkhanand Giri Ji Maharaj, who travelled from Delhi to bless the occasion. The launch highlighted not only the cinematic scale of the project but also its spiritual undertones.
45, which marks the directorial debut of acclaimed music composer Arjun Janya, features a stellar cast that includes Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty. The film is produced by Uma Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner, and Ramesh Reddy.
Speaking at the event, Arjun Janya expressed his heartfelt gratitude, and said, “This film has been a spiritual journey for me. I am always indebted to Shivarajkumar sir—his encouragement gave me the courage to step into direction.” He also praised the soul-stirring lyrics by V Nagendra Prasad and the powerful vocals of Vijay Prakash, which have elevated this devotional anthem. Arjun further acknowledged Karthik and the team at PLANGALE Studio, Mangaluru, for their creative contribution to the track’s presentation.
An emotional Ramesh Reddy said, “It’s a blessing that Maharaj Ji came from Delhi for this launch. Arjun Janya’s commitment has been unstoppable from day one. This track is very close to my heart, and I believe it will resonate across the country.”
Shivam Shivam Sanatanam has already begun attracting widespread attention. With cinematography by Satya Hegde, Arjun Janya also takes on the role of music director for 45, which is expected to hit the screens this August.