The Rise of R Queen – Ragini Dwivedi’s boldest role yet

Ragini Dwivedi’s most daring avatar in Kannada cinema is set to be showcased in the upcoming film, Jawa, which brings together Rajavardan and Ragini on screen. It also marks Rajavardan's debut production venture under his Barn Swallow Company banner. Directed by Devaa Chakravarthy, Jawa will be made in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil, and is expected to blend mass appeal with intense storytelling.

At the heart of Jawa is R Queen, a character unlike any we’ve seen on the southern screen—a bold, complex female lead who is commanding in every frame. “Ragini is not just acting in this film—she becomes R Queen,” says writer-director Devaa. “She’s the face, the force, the phenomenon.”

In her first-look poster, revealed on the actor's birthday, Ragini is all steel and grace—adorned in the fierce elegance of Durankara’s brand ambassador, a twist and a mythic power to her presence. “She suits the character like destiny,” says producer Devaa, adding that there is no ‘on’ and ‘off’ for Ragini who just owns the screen.