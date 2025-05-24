The Rise of R Queen – Ragini Dwivedi’s boldest role yet

Ragini Dwivedi’s most daring avatar in Kannada cinema is set to be showcased in the upcoming film, Jawa, which brings together Rajavardan and Ragini on screen. It also marks Rajavardan's debut production venture under his Barn Swallow Company banner. Directed by Devaa Chakravarthy, Jawa will be made in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil, and is expected to blend mass appeal with intense storytelling.
At the heart of Jawa is R Queen, a character unlike any we’ve seen on the southern screen—a bold, complex female lead who is commanding in every frame. “Ragini is not just acting in this film—she becomes R Queen,” says writer-director Devaa. “She’s the face, the force, the phenomenon.”
In her first-look poster, revealed on the actor's birthday, Ragini is all steel and grace—adorned in the fierce elegance of Durankara’s brand ambassador, a twist and a mythic power to her presence. “She suits the character like destiny,” says producer Devaa, adding that there is no ‘on’ and ‘off’ for Ragini who just owns the screen.
When asked if R Queen pays tribute to the present Kannada heroines like Ramya, Rakshita, Radhika Pandit, Rachita Ram, and even Ragini herself—Devaa nods. “This character is fictional, but she's born from the spirit of many. We’ve observed the industry, its highs, its shadows, and R Queen reflects that. She’s influenced by legends, but she’s her own woman. No one’s seen Ragini like this before.”
Devaa reveals that Ragini’s character will carry full-fledged grey shades. “Yes, she’s a superstar in the film. But more than that—she’s the antagonist - and I call her 'A lady villain'. It’s a face-off with the hero, Rajavardan, but done differently. I’m not going by the old formula. Jawa is about breaking patterns.”
Devaa also plans to assemble a stellar cast, pulling talent from across the southern states. “We have nine pivotal roles, and we are planning to bring in multifaceted actors to play each of the important characters,” he reveals.
While the cinematographer is yet to be finalised, music will be handled by Poorna Chandra Tejaswi, known for crafting emotionally potent and atmospherically rich scores.
Jawa is currently in the pre-production phase, with shooting slated to begin by the end of July.