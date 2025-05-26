Chaithra J Achar Interview: Good writers need nurturing and acknowledgement in Kannada cinema

Chaithra stars opposite Ritvvikk, with Prakash Tuminadu and Sonu Gowda in supporting roles. Produced by Shilpa Nishanth under Gunadya Productions, the film features music by Charan Raj and cinematography by Shivasena.

Speaking to Cinema Express about her role in Maarnami, Chaithra shares, “It’s a nicely written character. The shooting is complete, and dubbing is almost through. Marnami is a love story with a gangster drama twist. My character looks cute but is quite complex—she’s fickle-minded and unpredictable, yet very likeable.”

Appreciating the space women are getting in today’s commercial films, Chaithra says, “When I heard the story, I felt they had crafted the narrative and my role well. As a heroine, I’m not part of a star vehicle; the story comes first. Even if I’m on screen for five minutes, I want my contribution to be meaningful. Otherwise, I’d rather not do it.”