Chaithra J Achar Interview: Good writers need nurturing and acknowledgement in Kannada cinema

Chaithra J Achar, known for her ability to breathe emotional depth and nuance into every role, continues to captivate audiences. After good performances in Toby and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B, she returns with her next, Maarnami. The film is pegged to be a fresh blend of culture, romance, and drama.
Directed by Rishith Shetty, Maarnami is a coastal love story that weaves together regional culture, tiger dance traditions, romance, action, and comedy. Chaithra plays Deeksha in a story set against the vibrant backdrop of Dasara celebrations in Mangaluru and parts of Karnataka—a detail that inspired the film’s title, which means ‘Dasara’. The teaser, unveiled by actor Ramya, has already grabbed attention.
Chaithra stars opposite Ritvvikk, with Prakash Tuminadu and Sonu Gowda in supporting roles. Produced by Shilpa Nishanth under Gunadya Productions, the film features music by Charan Raj and cinematography by Shivasena.
Speaking to Cinema Express about her role in Maarnami, Chaithra shares, “It’s a nicely written character. The shooting is complete, and dubbing is almost through. Marnami is a love story with a gangster drama twist. My character looks cute but is quite complex—she’s fickle-minded and unpredictable, yet very likeable.”
Appreciating the space women are getting in today’s commercial films, Chaithra says, “When I heard the story, I felt they had crafted the narrative and my role well. As a heroine, I’m not part of a star vehicle; the story comes first. Even if I’m on screen for five minutes, I want my contribution to be meaningful. Otherwise, I’d rather not do it.”
Chaithra is pleased that filmmakers have avoided typecasting her, offering fresh and diverse roles. “They don’t approach me with clichés or just for eye candy. Maarnami has all the elements—a story, songs—but with a different treatment, and I’m glad to be acknowledged for that.”
On Kannada cinema’s writing culture, she notes, “There are good writers with dreams and aspirations, but many drop out due to lack of financial backing and proper investors aligned with their vision. Writers need to be nurtured and acknowledged more. For example, Malayalam cinema credits writers prominently, often even before the director. Here, that culture is missing. Directors don’t need to write themselves; they should consider others’ stories.”
Maarnami is targeting a release around Dasara. “From script to dubbing, the production house and producer Shilpa Nishanth have been sensible and creative,” says Chaithra.
Expanding her horizons beyond Kannada cinema, Chaithra is also eagerly awaiting the release of 3BHK, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Siddharth, which will hit the screens on July 4. “I’ve dubbed in both Tamil and Telugu and learning these languages has been interesting and challenging. I’m looking forward to the release.”