Chandrashekar Bandiyappa: Pruthvi Ambaar has given pieces of himself for Chowkidar

Pruthvi Ambaar, known for his sensitive and introspective performances in films like Dia, is aiming to redefine his screen identity with his next film. While Kothalawadi already hinted at a shift, his role in director Chandrashekar Bandiyappa's Chowkidar, a Kannada-Telugu bilingual, is pegged to mark his most radical transformation yet.
The teaser places Pruthvi Ambaar front and center in a brutal new avatar with blood streaked across his face and eyes filled with both rage and sorrow. He steps into a character that feels far removed from his earlier work.
“This is a man who has seen too much, and carries it all in silence,” says director Chandrashekar Bandiyappa, and adds, “Pruthvi didn’t just act the part—he absorbed it.” Known for his quiet intensity, Ambaar conveys depth without excess. In Chowkidar, his transformation appears not only physical but also emotional and philosophical. The teaser hints at a man caught between violence and morality.
“He isn’t loud, but when he enters a frame, everything shifts,” says veteran actor Sai Kumar, who plays his father in the film. “He’s one of the few young actors who doesn’t chase the camera—it follows him.”
Cinematographer Siddu Kanchanahalli frames Ambaar in stark lighting and sharp shadows, capturing this new character's vulnerability and rage.
The film features Dhanya Ramkumar in a de-glamorised role, offering a softer counterpoint to Ambaar’s intensity. The cast also includes seasoned actors like Sudha Rani and Taarā, while Sachin Basrur scores the music for the film.
“We’ve built a character who’s not easy to explain in words,” the director says. “He is a protector but also a man at war with himself. Pruthvi gave more than just a performance—he gave pieces of himself.”
Echoing this sentiment, Pruthvi says, “This character broke me a little. That’s how I knew it was worth doing.”
Produced by Kallahalli Chandrashekar and co-produced by Vidya Devi, Chowkidar begins its promotional rollout with its first song set to be released on June 1. An official announcement about the release date is expected to be out soon.
“We’re not rushing to explain what this film is,” says Bandiyappa. “We want people to feel it first. And Pruthvi is at the heart of that feeling.”