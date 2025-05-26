Chandrashekar Bandiyappa: Pruthvi Ambaar has given pieces of himself for Chowkidar

Pruthvi Ambaar, known for his sensitive and introspective performances in films like Dia, is aiming to redefine his screen identity with his next film. While Kothalawadi already hinted at a shift, his role in director Chandrashekar Bandiyappa's Chowkidar, a Kannada-Telugu bilingual, is pegged to mark his most radical transformation yet.

The teaser places Pruthvi Ambaar front and center in a brutal new avatar with blood streaked across his face and eyes filled with both rage and sorrow. He steps into a character that feels far removed from his earlier work.

“This is a man who has seen too much, and carries it all in silence,” says director Chandrashekar Bandiyappa, and adds, “Pruthvi didn’t just act the part—he absorbed it.” Known for his quiet intensity, Ambaar conveys depth without excess. In Chowkidar, his transformation appears not only physical but also emotional and philosophical. The teaser hints at a man caught between violence and morality.