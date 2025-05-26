Dhruva Sarja-Narthan to join hands for a project?

Dhruva Sarja is currently in Switzerland, wrapping up the final song for Prem's KD, produced under the KVN Productions banner. The film is expected to be released in August, as previously shared by the director, although an official release date is yet to be announced.

While Prem's KD is slated for release soon, there is growing speculation about Dhruva Sarja’s next project. Earlier rumours hinted at a continuation with KD Chapter 2, but the actor has reportedly given a green signal to a couple of other ventures, including one with director Rajguru, known for Kerebete.

The latest buzz suggests that Dhruva Sarja and director Narthan are likely to collaborate on a new film. A source close to the actor reveals that talks are ongoing, with the story expected to be finalised soon. If all goes according to plan, the formal launch is anticipated to take place in July.