Dhruva Sarja-Narthan to join hands for a project?

Dhruva Sarja is currently in Switzerland, wrapping up the final song for Prem's KD, produced under the KVN Productions banner. The film is expected to be released in August, as previously shared by the director, although an official release date is yet to be announced.
While Prem's KD is slated for release soon, there is growing speculation about Dhruva Sarja’s next project. Earlier rumours hinted at a continuation with KD Chapter 2, but the actor has reportedly given a green signal to a couple of other ventures, including one with director Rajguru, known for Kerebete.
The latest buzz suggests that Dhruva Sarja and director Narthan are likely to collaborate on a new film. A source close to the actor reveals that talks are ongoing, with the story expected to be finalised soon. If all goes according to plan, the formal launch is anticipated to take place in July.
Meanwhile, Cinema Express has learnt that director Narthan, who has signed with KVN Productions, was initially rumoured to be directing Ram Charan—a project that seems to be delayed. There was also talk of Narthan being in discussions with Sudeep for another film. However, current news indicates that Dhruva and Narthan have held their initial talks, with Narthan planning to develop a storyline tailored for Dhruva.
Narthan, who came to fame with Mufti, recently directed Shivarajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal, and is yet to hint about his third outing.
If everything proceeds smoothly, an official announcement from the actor and director could be expected soon. Whether the project will be produced under KVN Productions, given both have their schedules tentatively blocked, or under a different banner remains to be seen.