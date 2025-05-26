Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 to arrive as scheduled: Hombale Films

Amid strong rumours and growing speculation about the release date of Kantara: Chapter 1 being rescheduled, Hombale Films has stepped forward to set the record straight. It is now clear that Kantara: Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty, who also plays the lead, will hit theatres worldwide on October 2, just as originally announced.

With the production progressing seamlessly, the team assures fans that everything is unfolding exactly as planned. Riding high on the cultural and critical success of the original Kantara film, this prequel is set to take the audience even deeper into the world rich with mysticism, folklore, and soul-stirring storytelling.