Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 to arrive as scheduled: Hombale Films

Amid strong rumours and growing speculation about the release date of Kantara: Chapter 1 being rescheduled, Hombale Films has stepped forward to set the record straight. It is now clear that Kantara: Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty, who also plays the lead, will hit theatres worldwide on October 2, just as originally announced.
With the production progressing seamlessly, the team assures fans that everything is unfolding exactly as planned. Riding high on the cultural and critical success of the original Kantara film, this prequel is set to take the audience even deeper into the world rich with mysticism, folklore, and soul-stirring storytelling.
Hombale Films urges audiences to disregard unofficial claims or speculative reports and to rely solely on verified updates from the studio. The film is set to hit the theatres in Kannada, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film will be available on Prime Video.
Rishab Shetty, who has written the script along with his team, returns to helm and star in the prequel, with Jayaram and Rakesh Poojari playing pivotal roles.
The film has Ajaneesh B Loknath and Arvind S Kashyap returning as composer and cinematographer, respectively,