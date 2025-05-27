A donkey leads the way in Siddu Poornachandra’s Puttannana Katthe

Director Siddu Poornachandra, known for films like Daari Yavudayya Vaikunthakke, Brahmakamala, and Taarini, has unveiled his next feature, Puttannana Katthe. And no, this isn’t your typical tale of heroism—this time, it’s a donkey (katthe) taking centre stage.

“Move over, dogs, I have found a hero in a humble donkey,” says the director, setting the tone for this refreshingly unique narrative.

The first-look poster, released, showcases the donkey in the poster—a creative choice the team calls both symbolic and significant. Speaking about what sparked the idea, Poornachandra shared, “Everyone makes films about dogs—so I thought, why not tell a story through a katthe (donkey)? That’s when the idea for this film truly came alive.”