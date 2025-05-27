A donkey leads the way in Siddu Poornachandra’s Puttannana Katthe

Director Siddu Poornachandra, known for films like Daari Yavudayya Vaikunthakke, Brahmakamala, and Taarini, has unveiled his next feature, Puttannana Katthe. And no, this isn’t your typical tale of heroism—this time, it’s a donkey (katthe) taking centre stage.
“Move over, dogs, I have found a hero in a humble donkey,” says the director, setting the tone for this refreshingly unique narrative.
The first-look poster, released, showcases the donkey in the poster—a creative choice the team calls both symbolic and significant. Speaking about what sparked the idea, Poornachandra shared, “Everyone makes films about dogs—so I thought, why not tell a story through a katthe (donkey)? That’s when the idea for this film truly came alive.”
Puttannana Katthe traces the journey of a village donkey and its growing bond with the people around it—revealing both the absurdity and the unexpected warmth in human-animal relationships. The film dives into deeper themes of empathy, dignity, and social judgment, all through the lens of a creature we rarely think twice about.
"Working with a donkey wasn’t easy. Training and shooting came with their own set of challenges—but over time, the crew built a rapport with their four-legged star. We had to understand its behaviour, not just train it,” the director added.
The film features Anish Aryan, Bheemaish, Leo Sharma, and Vibha Vandan in lead roles, alongside a diverse cast that includes Kalarathi Mahadev, Lucky Shankar, Siddu Mandya, Rashmi Mysore, Babu, Rohini, NT Ramaswamy, and Kavita Kambar.
The donkey’s name in the film? Gowri. And here’s another detail—Rangegowda, the real-life caretaker of the donkey, also plays a key role in the film, adding authenticity to the story.
Produced under the Poornachandra Films banner by Tanmay S Gowda, the project is supported by a strong technical crew: Raju Hemmigepura (cinematography), Deepu (editing), Ananth Aryan (music), and Krishnamurthy (sync sound).