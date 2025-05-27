My Hero gets a digital release

Hollywood actor Jilali Rez-Kallah and child artiste Vedik Kaushik headline the acclaimed film, My Hero, which will stream on Prime Video from May 30. Directed and produced by Avinash Vijayakumar under the AV Studios banner, the film has already earned international recognition and critical praise since its theatrical release last year.

My Hero tackles a subtle but globally relevant issue, brought to life through Avinash’s storytelling. The film was officially selected and awarded at numerous prestigious festivals, including the SCA Los Angeles International Awards (US), IFA Indie Film Awards (Pakistan), London Lift-Off Film Festival (UK), and the Chennai International Film Festival (India). It also screened at the Western Canadian International Film Festival, Bangkok Movie Awards, New York International Film Awards, Dallas Movie Fest, Milan Independent Awards, and Jaipur International Film Festival.