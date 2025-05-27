Rohit’s next is a spiritual thriller titled Sahyadri

Filmmaker Rohit, who directed Aura (2023), is getting ready with his next. The film has been officially titled Sahyadri, and its title teaser has been unveiled. Returning with a concept-driven narrative, Rohit ventures into the spiritual thriller genre with this ambitious new project.

"Sahyadri tells the story of a premature baby born with an unusually high number of neurons," says Rohit, adding, "As he grows, he transforms into a powerful force capable of withstanding and controlling immense energies. With this narrative, I aim to explore a fresh spiritual thriller space on a pan-India scale."

He adds, "This is a combination of spirituality and thriller that hasn’t been fully explored in Indian cinema—something intense, and emotionally grounded."