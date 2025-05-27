Rohit’s next is a spiritual thriller titled Sahyadri

Filmmaker Rohit, who directed Aura (2023), is getting ready with his next. The film has been officially titled Sahyadri, and its title teaser has been unveiled. Returning with a concept-driven narrative, Rohit ventures into the spiritual thriller genre with this ambitious new project.
"Sahyadri tells the story of a premature baby born with an unusually high number of neurons," says Rohit, adding, "As he grows, he transforms into a powerful force capable of withstanding and controlling immense energies. With this narrative, I aim to explore a fresh spiritual thriller space on a pan-India scale."
He adds, "This is a combination of spirituality and thriller that hasn’t been fully explored in Indian cinema—something intense, and emotionally grounded."
The film will be primarily shot in Kannada, with plans to dub it into Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and English. Filming is set to take place in the scenic regions of the Western Ghats, particularly around Mangaluru, with production expected to begin soon. The makers are aiming for a July 2026 release.
Backed by Renuka PN under the AR Films banner, Sahyadri brings together a technically skilled crew. Vinod Lokannavar, who has worked under top cinematographer William David (Vikrant Rona), handles the cinematography of the film. Navnath Vasudev, an associate of composer Ajaneesh Loknath, is composing the score, while Madesh Rajj oversees editing and VFX.