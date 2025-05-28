Kamal Haasan: If Dr Rajkumar was alive today, he would’ve come for Thug Life’s launch

Kamal remains my dream co-star
Abhirami, who made her debut opposite Kamal Haasan in the iconic Virumandi (2004), reunites with the legend after 21 years in Thug Life. Sharing her thoughts, she said, “Every time I work with Kamal Sir, it feels like the first heartbeat—it’s always magical.” Abhirami shares that Kamal remains her dream co-star. She called working with him an emotional and inspiring journey. Revealing that she had manifested this opportunity, Abhirami shared that she always dreamt of working under Mani Ratnam’s direction. This is also the first time Abhirami is working on a film with music by AR Rahman, whom she calls "an emotion, a genius," and praised his ability to capture dance, melancholy, and joy with equal brilliance.
Addressing her hometown crowd, Abhirami added, “Bengaluru is my home,” and mentioned that the love from fans here has been unconditional throughout her career.
Thug Life is bliss
Silambarasan TR, fondly known as STR, expressed heartfelt gratitude to "Hat Trick Hero" Shivarajkumar for attending the grand audio launch in Chennai. “Having Shivanna at the event was a big moment,” he said. Talking about working with Kamal Haasan, STR said he was in awe. “Working alongside him in Thug Life is surreal. Every scene with him is a masterclass. Honestly, each one felt like the best.”
When asked whether he prefers mass or romantic roles, STR smiled and said, “Always mass.” He also shared his personal mantra for entering any film set. “I just tell myself to go inward, not outward—to find the emotion.”
Defining the film’s essence, STR summed it up simply: “For me, Thug Life is bliss.”
I look up to heroes like Dr Rajkumar
A Kamal Haasan interaction is never complete without mention of his inspirations—especially Dr. Rajkumar. At the Bengaluru pre-release event, Kamal was asked how he managed to portray a 70-year-old in Nayakan while appearing to be in his 30s in Thug Life. “It’s not just fitness or craft—it’s the energy I draw from the people. They are my secret. Now, at 70, I play like I’m 30—it’s the people who keep me young,” he replied.
During the pre-release event, Kamal in his interaction got back on his evolving journey as an actor. He recalled Dr Rajkumar performing an underwater, bare-bodied sequence in Ondu Muttina Kathe at age 60. “If we come even halfway close to what legends like Dr Rajkumar maintained in terms of health and discipline, we’ll be doing ourselves a favour. He is the kind of hero I look up to. If he were alive today, he would’ve come for Thug Life’s launch—I truly believe that.”
Kamal noted their connection goes back decades. “His debut, Bedara Kannappa, came from AVM Studios. I started as a child artist at AVM too. That studio was our shared beginning.” On the now-viral track 'Jinguchaa,' Kamal shared an interesting detail, “The first line was Rahman sir’s. It had a rhythm I couldn’t resist. As a lyricist, I ran with that beat, and the choreography happened organically—even though my character doesn’t really know how to dance!” he laughed.
“Sometimes, you just let go and perform”
When asked if there’s any role he still dreams of, Kamal replied, “There are so many. I can still be part of them—if given the opportunity.” He also expressed one regret: “I was offered the role of MGR’s younger brother in Naalai Namadhe, but I got caught up in a Malayalam project and missed it.”
Talking about his fanbase in Bengaluru, Kamal said, “Abhirami says that her home is Bengaluru, but I feel like I have lakhs of homes—because wherever my fans are, that’s home.” He added that every film of his that was released in Bengaluru has been a hit, often performing better here than in other regions. “Sometimes I wonder whether I was born here or in Tamil Nadu,” he said.