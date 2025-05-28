Kamal Haasan: If Dr Rajkumar was alive today, he would’ve come for Thug Life’s launch

Kamal remains my dream co-star



Abhirami, who made her debut opposite Kamal Haasan in the iconic Virumandi (2004), reunites with the legend after 21 years in Thug Life. Sharing her thoughts, she said, “Every time I work with Kamal Sir, it feels like the first heartbeat—it’s always magical.” Abhirami shares that Kamal remains her dream co-star. She called working with him an emotional and inspiring journey. Revealing that she had manifested this opportunity, Abhirami shared that she always dreamt of working under Mani Ratnam’s direction. This is also the first time Abhirami is working on a film with music by AR Rahman, whom she calls "an emotion, a genius," and praised his ability to capture dance, melancholy, and joy with equal brilliance.

Addressing her hometown crowd, Abhirami added, “Bengaluru is my home,” and mentioned that the love from fans here has been unconditional throughout her career.



Thug Life is bliss

Silambarasan TR, fondly known as STR, expressed heartfelt gratitude to "Hat Trick Hero" Shivarajkumar for attending the grand audio launch in Chennai. “Having Shivanna at the event was a big moment,” he said. Talking about working with Kamal Haasan, STR said he was in awe. “Working alongside him in Thug Life is surreal. Every scene with him is a masterclass. Honestly, each one felt like the best.”

When asked whether he prefers mass or romantic roles, STR smiled and said, “Always mass.” He also shared his personal mantra for entering any film set. “I just tell myself to go inward, not outward—to find the emotion.”

Defining the film’s essence, STR summed it up simply: “For me, Thug Life is bliss.”