Rajagopal: The real thrill of Neethi lies in the discovery

After the success of Ayyanna Mane—the first-ever Kannada web series to clock over 100 million streaming minutes—Kushee Ravi is back in the spotlight with her latest project, Neethi, an emotional suspense thriller. The makers are confident that audiences will be on the edge of their seats.
We caught up with debutant director Rajagopal, who makes his long-awaited entry into direction with Neethi, produced by Gautham Manivannan's Director’s Cut Productions. Having previously worked alongside some of the industry’s noted filmmakers, Rajagopal shares, “Neethi is a deeply personal story. It explores loneliness, unexpected connections, and the haunting consequences of secrets. I wanted to create a film that keeps the viewer guessing while connecting with them emotionally.”
Set entirely in a mysterious bungalow, Neethi unfolds through a tight narrative involving just two characters. “A solitary woman, an unexpected visitor, and one long night that changes everything. That’s the heart of Neethi. We’ve revealed just enough to stir curiosity—because the real thrill lies in the discovery,” says Rajagopal.
Kushee Ravi leads the cast, and is joined by Kavaludaari-fame Sampath Maitreya and Praveen Atharva in key roles. Adding to the film’s texture is the music by Rusik, a protégé of Arjun Janya. “The background score was recorded with the Philharmonic Orchestra in Hungary, giving the film an international soundscape,” says the director.
Shot primarily at night to heighten its eerie mood, the film features cinematography by Pradeep Padmakumar and editing by R Rajkumar. Neethi is slated for release on June 6.