Rajagopal: The real thrill of Neethi lies in the discovery

After the success of Ayyanna Mane—the first-ever Kannada web series to clock over 100 million streaming minutes—Kushee Ravi is back in the spotlight with her latest project, Neethi, an emotional suspense thriller. The makers are confident that audiences will be on the edge of their seats.

We caught up with debutant director Rajagopal, who makes his long-awaited entry into direction with Neethi, produced by Gautham Manivannan's Director’s Cut Productions. Having previously worked alongside some of the industry’s noted filmmakers, Rajagopal shares, “Neethi is a deeply personal story. It explores loneliness, unexpected connections, and the haunting consequences of secrets. I wanted to create a film that keeps the viewer guessing while connecting with them emotionally.”