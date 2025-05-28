Rathan Gangadhar: I saw the pencil not just as a tool, but as a metaphor for life

Once a classroom essential, and a symbol of fleeting childhood, the pencil has quietly slipped into the shadows—used more for sketching dreams than writing equations. But in Sees Kaddi (which translates to Pencil), debutant director Rathan Gangadhar brings this modest object back into focus, using it as a metaphor to craft a film of rare depth and emotional resonance.

Set for release on June 6, Sees Kaddi is an exploration of memory, art, and human connection, told through five interconnected stories that mirror the very structure and soul of a pencil. “I saw the pencil not just as a tool, but as a metaphor for life. It starts full, sharp, and full of potential, and over time it gets worn down—but it always leaves something behind,” says Rathan thoughtfully. “One story in the film narrates the others. And each of the five characters represents a different trait of the pencil.”

These traits—lead, eraser, sharpener, and the impression left behind on paper—become the guiding elements in the film. “The lead is like one’s core, one’s identity. The sharpener represents life’s experiences that shape our skills. The eraser symbolises the second chances we get to correct mistakes. And in the end, what truly matters is the mark we leave behind,” he explains.