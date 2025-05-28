Rathan Gangadhar: I saw the pencil not just as a tool, but as a metaphor for life

Once a classroom essential, and a symbol of fleeting childhood, the pencil has quietly slipped into the shadows—used more for sketching dreams than writing equations. But in Sees Kaddi (which translates to Pencil), debutant director Rathan Gangadhar brings this modest object back into focus, using it as a metaphor to craft a film of rare depth and emotional resonance.
Set for release on June 6, Sees Kaddi is an exploration of memory, art, and human connection, told through five interconnected stories that mirror the very structure and soul of a pencil. “I saw the pencil not just as a tool, but as a metaphor for life. It starts full, sharp, and full of potential, and over time it gets worn down—but it always leaves something behind,” says Rathan thoughtfully. “One story in the film narrates the others. And each of the five characters represents a different trait of the pencil.”
These traits—lead, eraser, sharpener, and the impression left behind on paper—become the guiding elements in the film. “The lead is like one’s core, one’s identity. The sharpener represents life’s experiences that shape our skills. The eraser symbolises the second chances we get to correct mistakes. And in the end, what truly matters is the mark we leave behind,” he explains.
Rathan recalls how inspiration struck while reading a short story by Paulo Coelho, which captured the essence of a pencil in just half a page. “It was a deeply moving passage. I built the initial idea from there, but the rest came from my own life—personal experiences, observations, and emotions I’d long wanted to explore.”
Interestingly, Sees Kaddi also serves as a quiet tribute to Upendra. “One of the stories is inspired by his narrative style,” he shares. “I’ve never met or spoken to him, but I’ve studied his work since his first film. His fearless storytelling taught me a lot, and that influence is deeply imbibed in one of the narratives.”
Shot across five regions and blending five Kannada dialects—Bengaluru Kannada, Havyaka, Tumkur rural, Mysuru regional, and more—the film promises to encompass a rich linguistic and cultural tapestry.
“Each dialect brings a new rhythm to the story. Language is not just a medium here—it’s a character of its own,” Rathan adds.
Behind the scenes, Sees Kaddi is powered by a seasoned creative team. With cinematography by Suneil Narasimhamurthy, music by KC Balasarangan, costumes by Asha Thomas, and editing by Anirudh Harshavardhan.
The film is produced under the Grahana LLP banner by Sampath Shivashankara, Krithi Nannaiah, and Rathan Gangadhar.
The ensemble cast features Sitin Appayya, B.S. Ramamurthy, Manvi Balagar, Sowmya Jaganmurthy, Pratham Raje Urs, Santhosh Karki, Anushka Takkalaki, Sanjay Gowda, Shreshta Jupthimut, Mahendra Gouda, Deepika Adthale, Nagaraj Rao, Rekha Kudligi, Raghavendra Bhat, and Nonavinakere Ramakrishnaiah, among others.
Before turning to cinema, Rathan spent years in advertising. “Ad films were starting to feel repetitive,” he admits. “I needed something more immersive, something that lets a story breathe. Sees Kaddi gave me that canvas.”
He concludes with quiet confidence. “Much like a pencil itself, it may seem small, but the marks it leaves could last a lifetime. I hope this film leaves that kind of impact on audiences.”