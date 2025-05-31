Anjali Anish to star opposite Rishi in Prashanth Rajappa’s next

The upcoming film, marking Prashanth Rajappa's directorial debut, starring Rishi in the lead, is gaining momentum. Best known for his sharp and witty dialogues, Prashanth is stepping behind the camera for the first time with this yet-to-be-titled comedy-drama.

While the makers kept most of the cast under wraps, Cinema Express has exclusively learned that Anjali Anish has joined the film for a significant role. Anjali, who made her debut with Padavi Poorva, is now taking on what insiders describe as an interesting role. She will share screen space with Rishi for the first time. Her last appearance was in Yogaraj Bhat's Manada Kadalu. Her character details will be revealed at the heels of her joining the sets.

The film’s story, screenplay, and dialogues are penned by Prashanth Rajappa, with Ashok handling cinematography. The shoot is primarily taking place in Bengaluru, with a few sequences planned elsewhere.