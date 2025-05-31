Darshan's Devil moves to Europe for next schedule

The team of Devil, the upcoming Darshan-starrer directed by Prakash Veer, has been planning to shoot some crucial scenes and a song sequence abroad. With Darshan securing the necessary permissions, they are all set to head to Europe in July. The finalised locations will be revealed soon.

While a significant portion of the film was already canned in Bengaluru on elaborate sets, the team headed to the picturesque Udaipur for a crucial sequence.

Devil marks the second collaboration between Darshan and director Prakash Veer after their successful outing with Tarak. The film, billed as an out-and-out mass entertainer, stars Rachana Rai as the female lead, with Mahesh Manjrekar playing the antagonist. The cast also includes Sharmiela Mandre, Achyuth Kumar, and Vinay Gowda in pivotal roles.