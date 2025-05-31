Darshan's Devil moves to Europe for next schedule

The team of Devil, the upcoming Darshan-starrer directed by Prakash Veer, has been planning to shoot some crucial scenes and a song sequence abroad. With Darshan securing the necessary permissions, they are all set to head to Europe in July. The finalised locations will be revealed soon.
While a significant portion of the film was already canned in Bengaluru on elaborate sets, the team headed to the picturesque Udaipur for a crucial sequence.
Devil marks the second collaboration between Darshan and director Prakash Veer after their successful outing with Tarak. The film, billed as an out-and-out mass entertainer, stars Rachana Rai as the female lead, with Mahesh Manjrekar playing the antagonist. The cast also includes Sharmiela Mandre, Achyuth Kumar, and Vinay Gowda in pivotal roles.
Presented by Jai Matha Combines and produced by Vaishno Studios' J Jayamma and Prakash Veer, Devil will feature cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj and music by Ajaneesh Loknath.
With production moving at a steady pace, Devil is shaping up to be a mega project and is aiming for a 2025 release.