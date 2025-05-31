Director Satya Prakash returns with fantasy comedy X & Y, set for June release

Satya Prakash, best known for his thought-provoking Rama Rama Re, is all set to return with X & Y, a fantasy comedy film. The latest update from the makers is that the film has received a U/A certificate and is set for a June release. This film marks his fourth directorial and also his acting debut, making it one of his most personal projects to date.
Produced under the Satya Pictures banner, X & Y explores human relationships and societal issues through a humorous and fantastical lens. The film’s title, standing for the two sex chromosomes, hints at deeper themes of identity and connection. One of its most unique characters is a sentient three-wheeler named Ambu Auto, which is said to be a standout element in the narrative.
Satya not only directs and produces but also pens the story, screenplay, and dialogues, demonstrating his all-around creative vision. His previous films, including Ondalla Eradalla and Man of the Match, have been lauded for their distinct storytelling.
The film stars Brinda Acharya, Atharva Prakash, Doddanna, Veena Sundar, and others alongside Satya himself. The technical team features cinematography by Lavith, music by Kaushik Harsha and BS Kemparaju, and art direction by Varadaraj Kamath.