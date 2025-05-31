Director Satya Prakash returns with fantasy comedy X & Y, set for June release

Satya Prakash, best known for his thought-provoking Rama Rama Re, is all set to return with X & Y, a fantasy comedy film. The latest update from the makers is that the film has received a U/A certificate and is set for a June release. This film marks his fourth directorial and also his acting debut, making it one of his most personal projects to date.

Produced under the Satya Pictures banner, X & Y explores human relationships and societal issues through a humorous and fantastical lens. The film’s title, standing for the two sex chromosomes, hints at deeper themes of identity and connection. One of its most unique characters is a sentient three-wheeler named Ambu Auto, which is said to be a standout element in the narrative.