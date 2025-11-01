Reshmaa takes centre stage in Love U Muddu

Balancing between scripts, sets, and screens, filmmaker and actor Reshmaa is proving that creativity cannot be boxed into compartments. While she is directing her debut film Kattaara, starring RK Chandan and Cockroach Suddhi, Reshmaa continues to explore other aspects of cinema. Having already appeared in a pivotal role in First Day First Show, she now takes centre stage as the heroine in Love U Muddu, opposite Siddu Moolimani, in a film produced by Kishan TN and helmed by Chemistry of Kariappa director Kumar.
Ahead of the film’s release on November 7, Reshmaa talks about her dual creative paths with conviction. “I don’t feel torn between them. When I’m acting, I’m alive in the moment. When I’m directing, I’m alive in the vision. I want to do both, and I will,” she says.
Her journey began as part of several writing teams, where she developed a strong instinct for storytelling. Yet, acting, she admits, gave her a different kind of rush. “I love the energy that comes with being in front of the camera. There’s an immediate connection, a pulse that keeps me grounded and excited.”
In Love U Muddu, she plays a character inspired by a real-life Marathi YouTube couple. “The director shared several of their videos with me,” she recalls. “I studied them carefully — their chemistry, their small gestures, the way they looked at each other. That helped me bring authenticity to my character.”
Reshmaa credits her director for fostering a space where creativity flows. “Kumar sir never made me feel like I was being directed. It was always collaborative and warm,” she says. About her co-star, she adds, “Siddu has amazing instincts. He’s spontaneous and keeps every scene fresh.”
With Kattaara on the way and Love U Muddu marking her as a leading lady, Reshmaa remains both curious and hopeful about how audiences will receive her. “Being behind and in front of the camera, I am in love with cinema in all its forms,” she concludes.