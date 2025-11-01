Reshmaa takes centre stage in Love U Muddu

Balancing between scripts, sets, and screens, filmmaker and actor Reshmaa is proving that creativity cannot be boxed into compartments. While she is directing her debut film Kattaara, starring RK Chandan and Cockroach Suddhi, Reshmaa continues to explore other aspects of cinema. Having already appeared in a pivotal role in First Day First Show, she now takes centre stage as the heroine in Love U Muddu, opposite Siddu Moolimani, in a film produced by Kishan TN and helmed by Chemistry of Kariappa director Kumar.