666 Operation Dream Theatre leaves no camera unturned to recreate the 70s

Director Hemanth M Rao’s upcoming thriller, 666 Operation Dream Theatre, is set to transport audiences back to the golden era of Kannada cinema. The film is not only revisiting the style and costumes of the 1970s but is also being shot using the same Vintage LOMO lenses that captured some of Dr Rajkumar’s most iconic films.
The production team undertook an extensive search for the lenses, traveling to Chennai, Mumbai, and conducting multiple checks in Bengaluru before finalizing the perfect set. These lenses, which were prominently used in films such as Operation Diamond Racket and Jedarabale, are known for their organic flares, painterly fall-offs, and subtle imperfections that add a unique warmth to the visuals.
Speaking about the process, cinematographer Advaitha Gurumurthy says, “From the very beginning, we were clear about the look we wanted for the film. Every shot, every light, and every set had to reflect the spirit of Dr. Rajkumar’s films. We wanted the visual texture to unfold naturally in-camera rather than relying entirely on post-production.”
After testing sixteen different lens sets, the team selected Vintage LOMO anamorphic and spherical lenses to achieve the authentic 1970s cinematic feel. These lenses are integral to creating the visual aesthetic that defines 666 Operation Dream Theatre.
The film stars Dhananjaya, with a special appearance by Dr Shiva Rajkumar. The team includes Charan Raj as music director and Vishwas Kashyap as production designer, with Hemanth M Rao overseeing direction. Produced by Dr Vaishak J Gowda under the banner Vaishak J Films, the film is being mounted on a large canvas, with simultaneous releases planned in Kannada and Telugu.
With two schedules of shooting already completed, the film looks to offer a visually rich experience that blends vintage techniques with modern filmmaking sensibilities, paying homage to a legendary era of Kannada cinema while exploring new narrative territory.