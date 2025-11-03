Siddu: Love U Muddu will relaunch me as a lead actor

The journey into cinema for Siddu was not an overnight leap but a slow, heartfelt drift that began with a TV and a dream. “Growing up, I would react to scenes, whichever movie I watched on DD1. That stayed with me. By class 10, when I watched Mungaru Male, I knew I wanted to act,” he recalls as he talks about his latest film, Love U Muddu, which is all set to release this week. His journey to the screen, however, was far from smooth. Coming from a modest home, Siddu pursued a diploma at a government college to secure a job. “Our financial situation wasn’t great, so I focused on finishing my studies. But acting was always at the back of my mind. I even thought of joining the army at one point,” he says. Night shifts, interviews, and a busy schedule did not stop him. “I would attend dance classes with Imran Sardhariya during the day and work by night. That dedication slowly nudged me towards acting,” he adds.
Theatre became his training ground. Siddu later joined Hamsalekha’s theatre classes and was later encouraged by his late friend Rakshit, part of the Rangaavathar troupe, and motivated by Usha Bhandari to attend auditions. “Interestingly, my first audition was for Lucia, but it didn’t work out,” he says. Television gave him his first public recognition. Siddu’s career took off in 2012 with Bannada Buguri, followed by six serials. “Paru on Zee had over 1,400 episodes. That’s where people really started recognising me,” he shares. At the same time, filmmaker Anup Bhandari opened doors to cinema. “Rangitaranga was my first introduction to films. Anup gave me the opportunity to assist him in direction, and I continued with Rajaratha and even contributed to parts of Vikrant Rona,” he says.
Siddu’s filmography today spans 16 films, with seven awaiting release. Among them, Love U Muddu is what he is most looking forward to. The film, inspired by real life, has him playing Karna, a man defined by sacrifice and grounded ethics. “Personally, I am witty and extroverted, but Karna, my character in Love U Muddu, is subtle. He has a strong family, learns life lessons, and embodies ethics. Whatever sacrifices he makes, the character communicates that quietly,” Siddu explains. Working with director Kumaar has been a learning experience. “Despite having a critically acclaimed film like Chemistry of Kariyappa, he approached me with humility. I liked his communication, the poetic journey of the writing, and the thought behind every look and hairstyle. I always work on giving each character a new appearance. To truly achieve a role, you must live it,” he says.
Siddu is also making his Tamil debut with Cold Call, expected to release in December, followed by Seat Edge. He has completed shooting for Gombe Rama and has several other projects lined up. He says, “I am going with the flow. There is competition. But I only compete with myself, to be a better actor, a better human, with every passing day." Looking back on 12 years in the industry, Siddu remains grounded yet determined. “I trust there is someone watching my work. Skill and sincerity will always find their place. Cinema has always been my passion, and that passion is what keeps me moving forward,” he concludes.