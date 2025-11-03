Siddu: Love U Muddu will relaunch me as a lead actor

The journey into cinema for Siddu was not an overnight leap but a slow, heartfelt drift that began with a TV and a dream. “Growing up, I would react to scenes, whichever movie I watched on DD1. That stayed with me. By class 10, when I watched Mungaru Male, I knew I wanted to act,” he recalls as he talks about his latest film, Love U Muddu, which is all set to release this week. His journey to the screen, however, was far from smooth. Coming from a modest home, Siddu pursued a diploma at a government college to secure a job. “Our financial situation wasn’t great, so I focused on finishing my studies. But acting was always at the back of my mind. I even thought of joining the army at one point,” he says. Night shifts, interviews, and a busy schedule did not stop him. “I would attend dance classes with Imran Sardhariya during the day and work by night. That dedication slowly nudged me towards acting,” he adds.



Theatre became his training ground. Siddu later joined Hamsalekha’s theatre classes and was later encouraged by his late friend Rakshit, part of the Rangaavathar troupe, and motivated by Usha Bhandari to attend auditions. “Interestingly, my first audition was for Lucia, but it didn’t work out,” he says. Television gave him his first public recognition. Siddu’s career took off in 2012 with Bannada Buguri, followed by six serials. “Paru on Zee had over 1,400 episodes. That’s where people really started recognising me,” he shares. At the same time, filmmaker Anup Bhandari opened doors to cinema. “Rangitaranga was my first introduction to films. Anup gave me the opportunity to assist him in direction, and I continued with Rajaratha and even contributed to parts of Vikrant Rona,” he says.