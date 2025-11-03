Shivarajkumar, Upendra and Raj B Shetty bring trademark dance style to 'Afro Tapang'

Speaking about the song, which was launched on Kannada Rajyotsava Day, Ramesh Reddy shares, “I am excited and proud that 45 is the first Indian film to bring the Ghetto Kids to India. This is a milestone, and I’m happy it happened with 45." Director Arjun Janya, making his debut as a filmmaker, credits Shivarajkumar for encouraging him to direct. “The film doesn’t have regular songs, so we created a unique promotional track. The Ghetto Kids fit our idea perfectly. MC Bijju wrote and sang the lyrics, Johnny Master choreographed, and Nishan Roy contributed Tulu lyrics,” he says. Shivarajkumar shares that 'Afro Tapang' holds a special place in his heart. “I shot this song during a low phase in my life, when I was diagnosed with cancer. The team took care of me with so much love. They hesitated about the dust during the shoot, but I said it was fine. Their support gave me strength. Dancing with my co-actors and the Ghetto Kids was unforgettable,” he says, adding, “All three leads, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, and I, stand equal in this film. There’s no big or small actor in 45.”