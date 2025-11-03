Shivarajkumar, Upendra and Raj B Shetty bring trademark dance style to 'Afro Tapang'

The energetic promotional song from the upcoming Kannada multistarrer 45, titled 'Afro Tapang', features actors Shivarajkumar, Upendra and Raj B Shetty. Released through Anand Audio, the highlight of the song is Uganda’s internationally acclaimed dance group, Ghetto Kids, who gained global attention through Britain’s Got Talent and major international collaborations. Though created as a promotional number, 'Afro Tapang' saw a substantial investment for a small-budget film. With a multi-star cast and a Hollywood-associated VFX team, and cinematography by Satya Hegde. Directed by Arjun Janya and produced by M Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner, 45 is set for a Christmas release, on December 25.
Speaking about the song, which was launched on Kannada Rajyotsava Day, Ramesh Reddy shares, “I am excited and proud that 45 is the first Indian film to bring the Ghetto Kids to India. This is a milestone, and I’m happy it happened with 45." Director Arjun Janya, making his debut as a filmmaker, credits Shivarajkumar for encouraging him to direct. “The film doesn’t have regular songs, so we created a unique promotional track. The Ghetto Kids fit our idea perfectly. MC Bijju wrote and sang the lyrics, Johnny Master choreographed, and Nishan Roy contributed Tulu lyrics,” he says. Shivarajkumar shares that 'Afro Tapang' holds a special place in his heart. “I shot this song during a low phase in my life, when I was diagnosed with cancer. The team took care of me with so much love. They hesitated about the dust during the shoot, but I said it was fine. Their support gave me strength. Dancing with my co-actors and the Ghetto Kids was unforgettable,” he says, adding, “All three leads, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, and I, stand equal in this film. There’s no big or small actor in 45.”
Raj B Shetty calls it a memorable experience. “Saying yes for this song was a challenge, but it turned into a learning curve. The beauty is that even in a song, our characters had presence. This film shouldn’t just be a Kannada hit; it should be discussed across languages because there’s real hard work behind it,” he concludes.