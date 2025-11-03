Vijay Kumar-Rachita Ram's Landlord locks release date

Expressing his gratitude for being part of a story with a strong message, Duniya Vijay says, “I thank Jadesh for crafting such a story and my producers for their faith in me." He also reflects on his long association with Rachita Ram. “We come from the same locality and have known each other for years. Sharing the screen with her and senior actor Umashree has been a memorable experience. Having my daughter Ritanya in the film makes it even more special.” Vijay confirmed that post-production work is ongoing and expressed hope that audiences will receive the film well. Rachita Ram says she agreed to the project immediately after hearing the narration. “The story struck a chord with me,” she shares, noting that she had discussed the project with Darshan and Lokesh Kanagaraj, who responded positively.