Vijay Kumar-Rachita Ram's Landlord locks release date

Landlord, featuring Duniya Vijay and Rachita Ram, will be one of the first Kannada films of 2026, scheduled for release on January 23. The team unveiled its teaser on Kannada Rajyotsava, officially announcing the release date. Directed by Jadesh K Hampi and produced by KV Sathyaprakash and KS Hemanth Gowda under the Sarathi Films banner, the project also marks the production house’s return after 14 years.
Expressing his gratitude for being part of a story with a strong message, Duniya Vijay says, “I thank Jadesh for crafting such a story and my producers for their faith in me." He also reflects on his long association with Rachita Ram. “We come from the same locality and have known each other for years. Sharing the screen with her and senior actor Umashree has been a memorable experience. Having my daughter Ritanya in the film makes it even more special.” Vijay confirmed that post-production work is ongoing and expressed hope that audiences will receive the film well. Rachita Ram says she agreed to the project immediately after hearing the narration. “The story struck a chord with me,” she shares, noting that she had discussed the project with Darshan and Lokesh Kanagaraj, who responded positively.
Director Jadesh K Hampi described Landlord as a story set in the 1980s and reveals that recreating that era was challenging but rewarding. Praising the performances of Duniya Vijay and Rachita Ram, he goes on to highlight the work of over 50 theatre artistes, including Achyuth Kumar, Mitra, Rakesh Adiga, Abhishek Das, and Shishir, in the film. The music for the film is composed by Ajaneesh Lokanath, with a song written by Yogaraj Bhat.
Producer KV Sathyaprakash said the film balances strong content with entertainment, while co-producer KS Hemanth Gowda confirmed plans for future projects. Senior actor and politician, Umashree, expressed happiness in working with Duniya Vijay and says that their on-screen bond reflects a long-standing relationship.