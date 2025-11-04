Suni: Simplicity is my luxury

From Simple Agi Ondh Love Story to Chamak, Sakath to his last Ondhu Sarala Prema Kate, director Suni has carved a niche for himself with stories that blend humour and heart. His upcoming film Gatha Vaibhava, produced by Servegara Silver Screens and Suni Cinemas, will release in Kannada and Telugu. While the title might suggest a sprawling period drama, Suni clarifies that he remains faithful to his signature style, only now on a grand canvas that spans mythological times and reincarnations. Ahead of its November 14 release, Suni opens up about returning to simplicity, experimenting with lavish visuals, and trusting new talent.