Karthik Mahesh steps into comedy with Pannaga Bharana's next

"My next project with director Pannaga Bharana will see me in a completely different zone, a comedy. I am basically a humorous person, and I enjoy watching comedies. I liked all of Pannaga Bharana’s previous films. When I heard this story, there was quirkiness; it suited me, and that’s one of the reasons I picked the role. There are two main characters, and I am doing one. I even did a look test for it," he shares.