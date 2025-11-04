Karthik Mahesh steps into comedy with Pannaga Bharana's next

Karthik Mahesh, the Bigg Boss Season 10 winner, is enjoying experimenting with diverse subjects. From intense antagonists to quirky comedic roles, he is steadily carving a niche, proving that he can adapt seamlessly across genres and mediums, keeping audiences curious for what comes next.
Karthik has taken on varied roles, from Sagar Puranik's Dollu to his next as an antagonist in Alpha, directed by Vijay. Now, he is collaborating with Pannaga Bharana for a comedy outing, marking a distinct shift from his previous roles.
"My next project with director Pannaga Bharana will see me in a completely different zone, a comedy. I am basically a humorous person, and I enjoy watching comedies. I liked all of Pannaga Bharana’s previous films. When I heard this story, there was quirkiness; it suited me, and that’s one of the reasons I picked the role. There are two main characters, and I am doing one. I even did a look test for it," he shares.
Tentatively, the makers plan to start shooting in December. "This will be one of Pannaga’s best films and will be produced by Mediente International Films. The entire shoot will happen in Greece, and we will be there for over 40 days," Karthik adds.
He also talks about Alpha. "Before picking this role, I was confused. But I had watched director Vijay’s films, and the way he treats villain roles intrigued me. I took an interest and decided to do the film. As an actor, no character has boundaries. The dubbing was intense, but worth it."
Karthik is also part of the suspense thriller Rama Rasa, directed by BM Giriraj and produced by Guru Deshpande's G-Cinemas and Seven Star Studios . "After Bigg Boss, I got a lot of scripts. Rama Rasa was one of the best scripts I received. The production was well-established, and I am looking forward to its release in 2026."
Looking ahead, Karthik is clear about his priorities. "I will be back to do Richie Rich with director Suni once I complete Pannaga Bharana’s film," he says.