Love U Muddu to immortalise a celebrated real-life romance

Kumaar, who is known for Chemistry of Kariyappa and Critical Keertanegalu, once again draws inspiration from reality. His newest film, Love U Muddu, which releases this week, tells the touching story of Akash Narayankar and Anjali Bhai Shinde. They are a young couple from Solapur, and their love has inspired many.
“When I discovered Akash and Anjali’s story, I was left speechless,” Kumaar shares, and adds, “It wasn’t just about love; it was about commitment that remained strong even in life’s toughest times. I wanted to bring that honesty and emotion to the big screen.”
The film depicts the couple’s journey from light-hearted fame to life-changing challenges. Many know their story from their heartfelt reels, which show how love can endure hardship while still being kind. Siddu and Reeshma portray Akash and Anjali, capturing both the innocence of their early days and the bravery they showed later.
Kumaar believes that cinema is most impactful when it is rooted in truth. He explains, “Love U Muddu is not about sympathy. It’s about hope, strength, and the quiet power of standing by someone when others turn away.”
The film’s music is composed by Aniruddha Sastry. Kumaar notes that the soulful melodies convey the story's warmth. "Cinematographer Krishna Deepak has creates a soft visual tone that captures both the tenderness and struggles of the couple’s journey," he says. The film also includes Rajesh Nataranga, Girish Shivanna, and Tabla Nani in significant roles.
While Kumaar has kept the real-life events subtle, he has allowed the emotions to guide the film. “I didn’t want to replicate their lives exactly. I aimed to capture the feeling, the quiet beauty of love that does not need words to prove itself.”
With Love U Muddu, Kumaar presents a film that celebrates devotion, care, and the human spirit. “Through Akash and Anjali’s story, I want to remind audiences that true love does not seek perfection. It simply remains, heals, and finds strength in the smallest moments.”