Nagabhushana to play lawyer in upcoming courtroom drama

Nagabhushana, who is best known for films like Ikkat, Badava Rascal, Kousalya Supraja Rama, Tagaru Palya and who was last seen in Vidyapati, is gearing up for his next project as the lead. The untitled film, officially launching this week, marks the directorial debut of Jaaish. The makers have kept the plot tightly under wraps, but reports suggest the story will draw inspiration from the 2025 Telugu hit, Court, starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda.