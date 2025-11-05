Raghu Raja Nanda: No one will invest in your dream until you do

After six years on stage and more than 200 performances with the Ranga Vijaya troupe, Raghu Raja Nanda is entering a new world of storytelling. His debut feature Rona, releasing this week, marks his first film as a hero and also as a producer. It is a leap he takes with confidence and clarity.
As Rona, which also marks the directorial debut of Satish Kumar, reaches theatres this week, Raghu gets wings to his artistic journey. From school plays to theatre stages and now to cinema screens, he carries with him the same belief that brought him this far, hoping his talent finds the spotlight. The film also features Prakruthi Prasad as the female lead, with Sharath Lohithashwa playing a key role.
“I have always believed that no one will invest in your dream until you do,” Raghu says. “Since I am a newcomer, I knew it was not fair to expect someone else to produce a film for me. I wanted to show my abilities on screen, and that meant taking the first step myself.”
Rona is billed to be a political thriller, blending drama, suspense, humour, and action in equal measure. “The title may sound like a place, but it is not linked to any real location. We wanted a name that stays in people’s minds and reflects the tone of the story,” says the first-time actor.
Raghu credits his theatre experience for shaping his craft and discipline. “Theatre teaches you timing, patience, and respect for every department. Even the smallest backstage role gives you a sense of teamwork. I have tried to bring that same sincerity into Rona.”
The film, made on a modest budget with the help of his close friends, is a product of shared passion and belief. “We did not have luxury, but we had dedication,” he says, concluding, “Everyone gave their best, and that energy kept us going.”