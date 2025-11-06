Ravi Gowda: This is my final test as actor and filmmaker

When Ravi Gowda, the writer, director, and producer of I Am God, recalls his first meeting with Upendra, his eyes light up with enthusiasm. “I first met him during the 100-day celebration of A. I had already become his fan by then. Later, whenever he was in Mysuru, I would make it a point to meet him,” he says. That admiration, he adds, eventually shaped his artistic choices. “When I wanted to get into cinema, I went to him. Initially, he had doubts about my directorial skills. But I was determined to learn the art, and that’s how I got to work on Uppi 2,” says Ravi. The experience, he recalls, became a turning point that strengthened his foundation in filmmaking.