Ravi Gowda: This is my final test as actor and filmmaker

When Ravi Gowda, the writer, director, and producer of I Am God, recalls his first meeting with Upendra, his eyes light up with enthusiasm. “I first met him during the 100-day celebration of A. I had already become his fan by then. Later, whenever he was in Mysuru, I would make it a point to meet him,” he says. That admiration, he adds, eventually shaped his artistic choices. “When I wanted to get into cinema, I went to him. Initially, he had doubts about my directorial skills. But I was determined to learn the art, and that’s how I got to work on Uppi 2,” says Ravi. The experience, he recalls, became a turning point that strengthened his foundation in filmmaking.
After a few creative roadblocks, Ravi made his acting debut with Dwaja, directed by Ashok Kashyap. The film, a remake of Kodi, brought him recognition, but fate had other plans. “There was a long gap even after shooting. It took years for things to fall in place. Finally, here I am, bringing I Am God to the big screen. It took almost 10 to 11 years for this film to see the light of day,” he shares.
Ravi admits that the title I Am God, releasing on November 7, carries traces of Upendra’s aura. “When you start admiring someone deeply, you begin to get influenced. Upendra is someone I truly look up to — the way he challenges your thinking, the way he pushes you to go beyond your comfort zone. I Am God reflects that energy,” he explains.
The film is a romantic thriller that blends two contrasting elements, love and murder. “It’s not purely philosophical, but there’s definitely a message. It’s about a man who’s protective of his people and believes it’s his responsibility to stand by them, especially when something threatens their peace. I feel this theme is more relevant today than when I started scripting it,” he says.
Ravi has handled almost every aspect of the film — writing, direction, production, acting, and even lyric writing. “That was never the plan,” he admits. “I wanted to focus only on acting, but I didn’t find the right script. I realised no one could truly bring my vision to life, so I decided to do it myself. This is the last chance I’m giving myself. It’s my final test to see if I truly belong here.”
Along with Ravi Gowda, the film features Ravi Shankar, Aruna Balaraj, and Avinash Vijetha from Mumbai. Music is by B Ajaneesh Loknath, whom Ravi credits as a key pillar. “Whatever vision I felt was missing during shooting, Ajaneesh filled it beautifully with his music,” he says.
As for the mysterious masked character in I Am God, Ravi smiles and concludes, “That secret stays under wraps until the film releases.”