After 25 Years, the legendary Vishnuvardhan's Yajamana returns to the big screen

A timeless Kannada blockbuster is ready to make a grand comeback. Yajamana, starring the late Dr Vishnuvardhan, is set to light up theatres once again, 25 years after it first created box office history.
When it released in 2000, Yajamana stormed the silver screens and collected over ₹35 crores, a phenomenal record for its time. The film, featuring Vishnuvardhan in a powerful dual role, remains one of his most celebrated performances. To mark its silver jubilee, the classic will re-release on November 7 across major theatres in Karnataka.
This re-release is not just nostalgic, but a complete technical revival. Spearheaded by Muniswamy S.D., the film has been restored with 4K digital projection, DI mastering, and remastered 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound. Every sound, every song, and every frame has been enhanced to recreate the magic that once drew audiences in large numbers.
A special event was held at the Artists’ Association to celebrate the occasion, bringing together the film’s producers, cast, and technicians. Producer Rehman recalled the film’s golden run and said, "This film owes its success to Dr. Vishnuvardhan and K.V. Nagesh Kumar. Yajamana ran for 25 weeks in more than 40 theatres, celebrated 100 days in 130 centres, and completed a full year in 4 theatres. It collected ₹35 crores back then, which was a massive record. With a stellar cast led by Vishnuvardhan, Prema, Shashikumar, Abhijith, Ramesh Bhat, and Tennis Krishna, Muniswamy is bringing this classic back for audiences to experience a bigger victory than before.”
Music director Rajesh Ramanath shared that the restoration took immense time and care, ensuring the film’s emotional essence was preserved while enhancing the audio and visual experience.
For Muniswamy, the re-release is a heartfelt tribute. “Out of love for Dr Vishnuvardhan, I wanted to bring Yajamana back using today’s technology. The film will release in over 150 theatres on November 7, and I request every fan to experience it on the big screen,” he said.
When Yajamana first hit theatres 25 years ago, fans travelled from villages in tractors to catch a glimpse of their beloved star. The film was not just a hit, it was a celebration across Karnataka, and now it returns in a refreshed form.