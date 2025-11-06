After 25 Years, the legendary Vishnuvardhan's Yajamana returns to the big screen

A special event was held at the Artists’ Association to celebrate the occasion, bringing together the film’s producers, cast, and technicians. Producer Rehman recalled the film’s golden run and said, "This film owes its success to Dr. Vishnuvardhan and K.V. Nagesh Kumar. Yajamana ran for 25 weeks in more than 40 theatres, celebrated 100 days in 130 centres, and completed a full year in 4 theatres. It collected ₹35 crores back then, which was a massive record. With a stellar cast led by Vishnuvardhan, Prema, Shashikumar, Abhijith, Ramesh Bhat, and Tennis Krishna, Muniswamy is bringing this classic back for audiences to experience a bigger victory than before.”