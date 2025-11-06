Chandan Kumar's Flirt pushes release date

Actor Chandan Kumar, known for his work in both television and film, is ready to make his directorial debut with the romantic comedy, Flirt. The film was originally set to release on November 7, but the team has now moved it to November 28 to make sure it has a grand opening across Karnataka.
The team chose to delay the release to avoid competition with theaters, especially since Chandan’s close friend Krishna’s film, Brat, is doing well in cinemas. Chandan and his crew also want to ensure the film’s quality as post-production work is still ongoing.
Flirt, produced by Everest Pictures, has the tagline A Pure Love Story. Chandan not only directs the film but also stars in the lead role. He shares the screen with Nimika Ratnakar and Akshatha Bopanna, who play the other leads.
The film has already captured the audience's interest, partly due to the hit friendship anthem 'Nee Nanna Jeeva', sung by Kiccha Sudeep. The song has gone viral and continues to trend online, boosting the film's popularity.
Though Flirt is a romcom at heart, it aims to offer more than just humour. “Flirting isn’t just about teasing; it can also mean a deep connection and affection,” says Chandan. “There’s a bit of love in everyone’s ‘dove’.”
The film includes a unique mix of characters, introducing a psychological element that adds intrigue to the story. The cast features experienced actors like Avinash, Shruti, Sadhu Kokila, Girish Shivanna, and Vinay Gowda.
Nakul Abhyankar has composed the popular friendship anthem, while Jassie Gift has created three other tracks along with the background score. Cinematographer HC Venu, known for his polished visuals, is part of the film.