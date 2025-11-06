S Narayan: Maarutha is a wake-up call for the digital generation



“Facebook, Instagram, all of these social media platforms, have become double-edged swords,” says Narayan, adding, “So many friends, especially women, are targeted online. People misuse these spaces to trap or exploit the vulnerable. It is a sensitive issue. Over 3,500 women are reported missing. There are scams behind these groups, and people need to be aware of how dangerous it can get.”



The film follows Vijay Kumar as a cop who takes it upon himself to uncover these hidden networks and protect victims. Brinda Acharya plays the female lead, while Shreyas Manju appears as a person caught in this complicated world. Nishvika Naidu makes a special appearance, and Sharath Lohithaswa lends gravitas in a key role. The film, produced by K Manju and Ramesh Yadav, has music by Jassie Gift and cinematography by PKH Das.



Narayan admits that Maarutha was both a creative and emotional challenge. “It is not a women-centric film, but it revolves around women’s experiences,” he says. “As a father of a daughter, I feel responsible for telling such stories. Parents need to understand how unsafe these online spaces can become. Social media use must be guided and limited.”

