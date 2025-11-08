The Task shows the unseen effects of the pandemic: Jayasurya

Produced by E Ramanna and Vijay Kumar under the banner of Lokapujya Picture House, the film's cinematography is by Pradeep Padma Kumar, and music is by Judah Sandhy. For Jayasurya, the main goal is clear: “More than asking people to watch the film, I want the idea behind it to reach them. My task is to give my best and let luck find me on its own.”