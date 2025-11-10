Pruthvi Shamanur: Felt like a local from Bijapur preparing for Udaala

Amol Patil’s directorial debut, Udaala, hits theatres on November 14. According to the makers, the film brings the playful energy of teenage life to the big screen with a strong North Karnataka flavour. Produced by Ravi Shamanur and Yogaraj Bhat, with music by Chethan-Davy Sosca and cinematography by Shivashankar Noorambada, the film aims to blend humour, mischief, and authenticity. In this exclusive chat, Pruthvi Shamanur and Hrithika Srinivas talk about their characters, the challenges of regional dialects, and the fun of filming.

