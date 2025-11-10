Suniel Shetty: Rishab Shetty showed the world our roots with Kantara, and Jai carries that pride ahead

Actor Suniel Shetty, who has worked in over 100 films across three decades, finds new excitement in working in Tulu cinema, Jai, directed and starring Roopesh Shetty, and Adhvithi Shetty as female lead under the RS Cinemas banner, which sees its release this week. In the city recently, when he talks about its rise, his voice carries both experience and enthusiasm.
“I have seen the reactions for Jai from Qatar, Dubai, Goa, and all these places. And all I want to say is, small can also be very big. Big brother, that is Kannada, started small, but they are number one in the country. It gives a proud feeling that it is Indian cinema,” he says.
His message is clear: success is not just about scale but sincerity. “My intention in doing a film in Tulu is to encourage Tulu cinema, not for anything else. I expected passionate people to work on the film, but I didn’t expect it on such a scale and at such a level. Hats off to the entire team,” he adds.
Deeply connected to Karnataka, Suniel recalls his bond with the legends of Kannada cinema. “I have always admired Dr Rajkumar sir. I was close to Puneeth Rajkumar and continue to share a great bond with Sudeep. The people, the food, and the warmth of Bengaluru have always felt like home to me,” he shares.
Born in Mulki, near the Durgamma temple, Suniel adds, “My country and my state matter to me. My karma bhoomi is Maharashtra, and my janma bhoomi is Karnataka. That culture and those roots will always stay with me.”
He also shares a lighter insight into his fitness secret at 65: “Namma meenu, namma culture. For me, my diet is my Mangalorean food. It’s the consistency that has kept me fit. My day starts at 5 am and ends at 10 pm. My father told me to be honest and you will be fearless, and I believe that is who I am.”
Finally, he offers a heartfelt tribute: “Today, Roopesh is a big star, but he is humble, and that is his beauty. As a maker and as a younger brother, I pray for his success and will always be there for him. If the film is successful, it is not because of Suniel Shetty, but because of Roopesh and the producers.”